Hunker Down for Monday’s Heavy Rain & Damaging Wind

Yes, Wilton is already hunkered down. But the weather for Monday, April 13, might have everyone saying, “Thank Goodness we’re inside all day!”

The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting showers and a likely thunderstorm, with strong winds and heavy rainfall between 1-2 inches possible. Temperatures will reach a high near 62 degrees.

A high wind warning is in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, with a south wind 21-26 mph, increasing to 28-35 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph.

Forecasters are predicting damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Even sturdy and well-secured tent structures could be damaged. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

The NWS suggests people should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of a home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if driving is necessary.

By Monday evening, the chance of showers before 10 p.m. falls to 30%. Early evening will be cloudy, then gradually clearing, with a low around 43 degrees. Winds will come out of the west at 11-16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Eversource says it’s “Ready to Respond to Powerful Rain and Wind Storm During Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic”

As Eversource continues operating under its COVID-19 pandemic plan, the energy company says it is closely monitoring the powerful rain and wind storm expected to impact New England on Monday. According to a press release, the energy company says its line and tree crews are ready to respond to any damage or outages caused by this storm, while also adhering to its strict social distancing, hygiene and enhanced sanitation measures to safeguard the health and well-being of workers and customers.

“With many customers working remotely and students relying on technology for distance learning during this unprecedented time, we recognize how important it is to have reliable power,” said Eversource vice president of electric operations Mike Hayhurst. “Working under the challenging conditions related to the pandemic, our crews are positioned around the state and ready to respond to any damage or outages caused by Monday’s storm. Our team will work around-the-clock to restore power as quickly and safely as possible–yet some restorations may take longer as we work to ensure the safety of our employees and customers.”

Eversource reminds customers to always stay clear of downed wires and to report them immediately to 9-1-1. Be sure to report any outage online, or by calling 800.286.2000. Customers who signed up for the company’s two-way texting feature can send a text to report an outage and receive outage updates as they happen.