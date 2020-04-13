Wilton COVID-19 Update April 10-12: Parade Update, Food Pantry & Census

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice issued her nightly updates on the town’s response to the COVID-19 health crisis. For April 10-12, here are the highlights:

Wilton Cases

April 10: 91

April 11: 92

April 12: 94

April 10

After Memorial Day Parade Cancellation, Wilton Will Do Something: Vanderslice explained that the Memorial Day Parade Committee was coming up against deadlines for financial commitments for parade participants and other expenses. She called the decision “prudent and understandable,” especially with schools and non-essential businesses remaining closed until at least May 20.

Vanderslice said plans are being developed for community remembrance and honoring those who served our country. Also, she said hopefully an event later this year a non-Memorial Day event with both a parade and pancake breakfast can be organized.

Presidential Primary: Vanderslice said many Connecticut municipalities are concerned about the Presidential Primary, rescheduled from April to June 2. Many of Wilton’s poll workers are retired and thus at higher risk. Gov. Ned Lamont has indicated that he and several other governors are considering putting off their primaries until July. Vanderslice said she and Wilton’s registrars and town clerk will be advocating for such a change.

Danger Persists: Vanderslice reminded residents that it has been “just shy of five weeks since the first laboratory-confirmed case in the state and in Wilton.” With the COVID-19 peak expected to occur within the next two weeks, Vanderslice cautioned: “That won’t mean this is over. Health officials indicate that it will require at least the same number of weeks to come down from the peak.”

April 11

Wilton Library: Vanderslice reminded residents of the services and programming that the Wilton Library is still providing despite the building being closed.

Wilton Food Pantry: She also highlighted the ongoing needs of the Wilton Food Pantry, which persist, especially with the current health crisis. “Like every resident, it has become increasingly difficult for Social Services Director Sarah Heath to find all the items we normally provide, but the Village Market is helping us with access. Understandably food donations are down, but we have funds raised through Wilton Rocks for Food and cash donations are up. If you would like to help, we are accepting donations of non-perishable food, household and personal care items along with grocery store gift cards. Please drop them off at the shed in the parking lot in front of Police Headquarters. We do not accept donations at the food pantry itself, in order to ensure the privacy of our clients. If you have questions, feel free to contact Sarah.”

Growth of Cases and Hospitalizations: Vanderslice provided graphs illustrating how the statewide number of patients in hospitals continues to grow, while the growth in Fairfield County has leveled off in the last few days. “This doesn’t mean those of us in Fairfield County should change our behavior. We still need to behave as if we have the virus and as if those around us do as well.”

Statewide Hospitalized 21-Mar 43 22-Mar 51 23-Mar 54 24-Mar 71 25-Mar 113 26-Mar 125 27-Mar 173 28-Mar 205 29-Mar 404 30-Mar 517 31-Mar 608 1-Apr 766 2-Apr 827 3-Apr 909 4-Apr 1033 5-Apr 1142 6-Apr 1221 7-Apr 1308 8-Apr 1418 9-Apr 1464 10-Apr 1562 11-Apr 1593

Fairfield County Hospitalized 21-Mar 15 22-Mar 20 23-Mar 20 24-Mar 23 25-Mar 47 26-Mar 49 27-Mar 68 28-Mar 88 29-Mar 189 30-Mar 230 31-Mar 275 1-Apr 359 2-Apr 381 3-Apr 409 4-Apr 475 5-Apr 531 6-Apr 572 7-Apr 613 8-Apr 665 9-Apr 664 10-Apr 685 11-Apr 676

As shown in this next chart, Wilton’s case growth rate for this week continues in the bottom half of area communities. Vanderslice called Stamford’s doubling of cases “a concern for the area.”

7-Day Case Growth Rate Darien 39% New Canaan 40% Norwalk 52% Ridgefld 33% Westport 27% Weston 22% Wilton 31% Stamford 106%

April 12

Monday’s Storm: Vanderslice said that on Monday, Wilton is forecasted to be hit with a powerful storm system with wind gusts of up to 65 mph. Power outages could be possible. She noted, “Eversource has written to say they will be in emergency mode tomorrow and they understand the importance of quick restoration with so many people working from home.”

2020 US Census: She used her nightly update to remind residents about the need to fill out the 2020 US Census. “If you are part of the 40% of Wilton households that have not completed the 2020 US Census, I encourage you to do so. Census results have an impact on planning and funding for hospitals, disaster response, fire departments, schools, highways, and much more. The results of the census also determine the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives, and they are used to draw congressional and state legislative districts. You can complete the census online, by phone, or by mail. Visit the 2020 Census website to get started and for basic facts, including privacy protections. If you have already completed the 2020 Census, thank you.”