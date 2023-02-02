A cold front will track through the region late Thursday night, Feb. 2, into Friday morning, Feb. 3, ushering in a brief shot of arctic air.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for Wilton and the wider region that’s in effect from 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, to 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, as wind gusts up to 45 mph behind the frontal passage will lead to sub-zero wind chill values Friday into Saturday.

Dangerously cold wind chills are expected, possibly reaching as low as 25 degrees below zero. (between -15 degrees and -25 degrees). The advisory covers portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York.

There’s also an NWS gale watch, warning of NW gusts 35-45 mph on all waters Friday into early Saturday morning. Freezing spray is possible Friday night through Saturday. Credit: National Weather Service

Officials warn that wind chill values could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Frostbite on exposed skin can occur in as little as 30 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

The extended weather outlook from the National Weather Service includes:

Today, Thursday, Feb. 2: Sunny, with a high near 37 degrees. Wind chill values between 25-30 degrees, with a southwest wind around 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 20 degrees. Wind chill values will be between 10-15 degrees, with a southwest wind 14-17 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Credit: National Weather Service

Friday, Feb. 3: Sunny, with a temperature falling to around 11 degrees by 5 p.m. and wind chill values between -10 and zero degrees. Conditions will be blustery with a northwest wind of 20-24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Hypothermia is possible if proper precautions are not taken. Frostbite may occur in as little as 30 minutes on exposed skin.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 2 degrees, and wind chill values between -10 and -15. Windy, with a northwest wind of 18-28 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph.

Saturday, Feb. 4: Sunny, with a high near 23 degrees and a west wind 10-14 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 26 degrees by 4 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 5: Partly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees.

Monday, Feb. 6: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26 degrese.

Tuesday, Feb. 7: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.

Wednesday, Feb. 8: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51 degrees.