The following was submitted as a press release from the Town of Wilton.

Wilton Parks and Recreation has introduced CivicRec, a new recreation management software system. The system went live on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Residents are able to register online for classes, activities, camps and leagues as well as reserve community facilities, including fields and lighting, athletic facilities, and meetings rooms with convenient online payment options. CivicRec will also enable the Wilton Board of Education to manage its field usage.

CivicRec is mobile-friendly allowing residents to use it from a smartphone or tablet. Civic Rec can be accessed directly or by visiting the Parks and Recreation Department page on the Town of Wilton website.

Town of Wilton officials switched to CivicRec after difficulty with the prior online registration management software. Because of issues with the former vendor and program, residents will need to create a new online account on CivicRec becuase any prior account information cannot be transferred from the retired system.

Instructions on how to get started on CivicRec and create an account can be found on the CivicRec Welcome tab.

Officials ask residents to keep the following tips in mind:

How to Set Up Your Account : Click on “Login/Create Account” in the upper left corner and then click “Create WPRD Account” . On mobile devices, select “Account” in the upper right corner and click “Sign Up” in the upper right corner. Complete the required information to set up your account.

: Click on in the upper left corner and then click . On mobile devices, select in the upper right corner and click in the upper right corner. Complete the required information to set up your account. This email is already in use : For users who receive the notification, “this email is already in use,” Parks and Recreation personnel have already set up an account for an existing registration/reservation. Simply select “reset password” to log in.

: For users who receive the notification, “this email is already in use,” Parks and Recreation personnel have already set up an account for an existing registration/reservation. Simply select to log in. Parents/Guardians/Adults First : When creating a new account, enter the parent/adult information first. The first person on the account created will be the default payer/head of household and must be an adult. The primary email address entered into the parent/adult account will be the username going forward.

: When creating a new account, enter the parent/adult information first. The first person on the account created will be the default payer/head of household and must be an adult. The primary email address entered into the parent/adult account will be the username going forward. Email/Text Opt-In : Wilton Parks and Recreation will be sharing information and notifications via email and/or text message, including cancellations/closures, critical announcements, and upcoming events. Officials ask residents to consider signing up to receive updates.

: Wilton Parks and Recreation will be sharing information and notifications via email and/or text message, including cancellations/closures, critical announcements, and upcoming events. Officials ask residents to consider signing up to receive updates. Username : Usernames will always be an email address. Users have the option of adding additional email addresses to an account to receive updates.

: Usernames will always be an email address. Users have the option of adding additional email addresses to an account to receive updates. Password : Passwords must be eight (8) characters and contain at least three (3) of the following: capital letter, lower case letter, number, or special character. Users who forget passwords should select “forgot password” to reset it.

: Passwords must be eight (8) characters and contain at least three (3) of the following: capital letter, lower case letter, number, or special character. Users who forget passwords should select to reset it. Emergency Contact: Users are required to add one emergency contact to an account profile, and should be prepared to enter the emergency contact’s first and last name, relationship to the user, phone number, and email address.

For assistance or questions on CivicRec, contact Kregg Zulkeski via email or by calling 203.834.6234, ext. 5.