“Sweet” Wilton Photos: Library Ice Cream Social for Newcomers, Kiwanis Town Vote Doughnuts

Wilton Library’s Ice Cream Social, May 8, 2021

With so many new residents moving to town, Wilton Library threw its own idea of a Welcome Wagon in the form of an old-fashioned Ice Cream Social on Saturday, May 8, outside the library.

New residents and long-time community members were invited to join the gathering and enjoy free ice cream treats served up by College Creamery and made possible through the generosity of library trustee Kim and Mike Healy. Several hundred people stopped by during the day to enjoy the refreshments, sign up for library cards and take tours of the library facility.

The ice cream social also commemorated the Wilton Library’s 125th anniversary that would have taken place last year at this time.

Kiwanis Club Encourages Members, “Dough-nut” Forget to Vote

After Rise Doughnut owner/baker Hugh Mangum spoke about his rapidly-growing Wilton business at the Wilton Kiwanis Club meeting last Wednesday, May 12, the Club held a Kiwanis Vote/Donut event Saturday morning, May 15, to encourage its members to come out and vote in the Town of Wilton budget vote.

Kiwanis Club vice president Carol Boehly generously offered free Rise doughnuts to any Club member who attended Mangum’s talk earlier in the week and then cast a vote at Saturday’s Annual Town Vote.

Pictured below are some Kiwanians and friends enjoying the doughnuts outside the Clune Center voting location: (L-R) Michael Franco, Judy Zucker, Boehly, Gregory Chann (Kiwanis Club President), Mary Anne Mendola Franco, Paul Hannah, Tom Connors, and Den Taylor.