Wilton Real Estate Report (May 7-13, 2021): One Street has This Week’s Top-2 Highest Sales Prices

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from May 7-13, 2021, Town Clerk Lori Kabak reported seven homes and one vacant lot changed hands.

The two highest selling properties of the week were found on Keelers Ridge Rd., including one home which sold for just over $2.2 million and another for nearly $1.3 million.

Important: Please note this report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

22 Woodchuck Lane: Thomas P. and Ginette M. Courtney to Christopher Chung, for $790,000

235 Cannon Road (vacant lot): Carlos and Stephanie Mercado to Kara Kuchar, for $312,500

3 Bald Hill Place: Kenneth D. and Billie J. Chock to Xue & Son Health, LLC, for $950,000

32 Old Belden Hill Road: Robert and Maribeth Farley to Gregory J. and Tiffany M. Olson, for $935,000

96 Village Court: Sharon Cowley to Tarun Lamba and Jharna Talreja, for $630,000

11 Mountain Road: Peter and Kathleen McGough Johnson to Cynthia Forrester, for $308,750

97 Keelers Ridge Road: John M. and Susan D. Christian to James William Wilson and Richard Aina, for $2,215,000

47 Keelers Ridge Road: Lila K. Griswold to Daniel Saviteer and Rachel Roth, for $1,280,000