Swimmers to Dive In for 1st Annual Wilton Y Wahoos Swim-a-Thon Fundraiser

A year like no other, 2020 brought a great deal of difficulty and transformation to youth sports teams across the country. While the Wilton Y Wahoos competitive swimming program remained on pause during the early months of the pandemic, there was a tremendous amount of activity behind the scenes aimed at brightening the program’s future.

Restrictions placed on the sport during the pandemic made it a financially challenging year, and Wahoo officials say it hindered their ability to generate funds that help cover the cost of facility improvements and training equipment for the team. Today, swimmers are back in the pool and are hopeful they and their coaches will be able to continue to train and thrive.

In April, the Wahoos Parents Association announced the 1st Annual Wilton Wahoos Swim-a-thon fundraising initiative at the Riverbrook Regional YMCA on Monday, June 21, from 3:30-8:30 p.m. Collectively, the team has committed to tackling some of the financial hurdles faced during the pandemic and has begun fundraising to purchase a much-needed, state-of-the-art LED Digital Scoreboard, adding to the impressive $15 million facility renovation that took place before the pandemic. The team’s goal is to raise $50,000.

Every Wahoo has been asked to jump in the pool and raise funds by asking sponsors to make flat monetary donations, or by having sponsors pledge a specific monetary amount per lap. On June 21, swimmers will jump, dive or cannonball in and swim for 1 1/2 hours, or up to 200 laps. Swimmers have been assigned to teams and are competing for the top fundraising title.

As the Wahoos approach their 50th Anniversary, the program has grown to nearly 250 swimmers strong, ages 6-18, from many communities across CT and NY under the supervision of a dedicated and accomplished coaching staff who say the team strives for excellence and sets the highest standards in and out of the pool for its swimmers. In addition to competing at local and national levels, many of the Wahoos’ swimmers continue swimming careers throughout high school and college.

This event will include swimming, prizes, raffles, food, and music. Proceeds from all donations directly benefit the Wahoos swim program. To contribute to the Swim-a-Thon, visit the Wilton Y Wahoos website.

Swimmers interested in trying out for the Wilton Y Wahoos should email the Wilton Family Y’s director of competitive aquatics, Todd Stevens.

