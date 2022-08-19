Sales Tax-Free week in Connecticut Starts Sunday

The State of Connecticut will hold Sales Tax-Free Week from Sunday, Aug. 21, to Saturday, Aug. 27.

During this one-week sales tax holiday, retail purchases of most clothing and footwear items priced under $100 are exempt from the Connecticut sales and use tax. The exemption during Sales Tax-Free Week applies to each eligible item costing under $100, regardless of how many of those items are sold to a customer on the same invoice.

This is the first time that Connecticut has held two one-week sales tax holidays within one calendar year. A similar Sales Tax-Free Week was held in April, which was created through legislation that was approved earlier this year by the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Lamont.

“This is the second weeklong sales tax holiday the state is holding this year, and it is scheduled right at back-to-school season to help families stretch their dollar a little bit more during this busy time, while also giving businesses an extra boost to their bottom line,” Lamont said. “This is also an excellent opportunity to shop at some of our state’s locally-owned retailers and support the many great small businesses we have in Connecticut.”

Details on Sales Tax-Free Week, including a listing of individual items that are exempt or taxable, can be found online.

This article was compiled from a press release from the Office of the Governor.