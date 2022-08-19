Wilton Remains at Stage 2 Drought Level

The following is a press release from the Town of Wilton.

On Thursday, Aug. 18, Gov. Ned Lamont declared Fairfield County and five other counties continue to remain at a Stage 2 drought level, meaning an incipient drought. New London and Windham Counties were declared to have moved to Stage 3, meaning a moderate drought.

Despite remaining in Stage 2, Wilton residents have reported capacity issues with their wells. To avoid further stressing water supplies and other impacts of drought, the governor encouraged voluntarily measures, including the following:

Reduce, to the extent possible, the watering of lawns, recreational and athletic fields, gardens, or other landscaped areas (if watering is essential, late evening hours are best)

Avoid burning in or near woodlands or brushlands

Postpone the planting of any new lawns or vegetation

Minimize overall water use by fixing leaky plumbing and fixtures

Take shorter showers

Run dishwashers and clothes washing machines with full loads

Shut off water while washing dishes, shaving, brushing teeth, and lathering up to wash hands, rather than running the water continuously

Avoid washing vehicles or power-washing homes and other buildings

Do not use water to clean sidewalks, driveways, and roads

Do not use public water to fill residential swimming pools

Residents and businesses on public water should follow additional conservation requests issued by their water supplier.

Learn more about drought conditions and conservation measures online.