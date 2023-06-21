Temple B’nai Chaim (TBC) has invited congregants, friends and the community to attend the congregation’s annual Pride Shabbat and Program this Friday, June 23 at 7 p.m.

Synogogue officials said this year’s service and commemoration comes at a critical time.

“This year we have much cause to celebrate — and also much to be alarmed about, as attacks on the LGBTQ+ community spread in the U.S. and abroad. On the good news side, for the first time this year, Wilton has a visible LGBTQ+ presence with the formation of the new Wilton Pride organization,” TBC officials said in a post to GOOD Morning Wilton.

At the June 23 service, TBC members Jeffrey Busch and Stephen Davis, Wilton residents who were one of the first queer couples to be married in Connecticut after they had to sue the state for the right to marry years ago, will be joined by Wilton Pride founder Farah Masani, to speak about the current LGBTQ+ landscape locally and nationally.