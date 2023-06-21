The following is a press release from the Wilton Public Schools.

Wilton High School has selected its newest assistant principal, Joshua Marko, who since 2015 has been an assistant principal at Jonathan Law High School in Milford. In this role, Marko has developed professional learning experiences to support the district’s high-quality instruction model, has helped to create a framework for teacher collaboration, and has helped to revise the teacher evaluation plan. Marko also served as interim principal of Jonathan Law High School in the fall of 2021, while the district conducted its search to fill the full-time vacancy.

Prior to his work in Milford, Marko served as dean of students for four years at Tomlinson Middle School in Fairfield. He began his career as a history teacher at Fairfield Woods Middle School. Marko holds a Bachelor of Science in history and a Master of Arts in education, both from the University of Connecticut. He also holds a sixth-year certificate in educational leadership from Sacred Heart University.

The press release from Wilton Public Schools Director of Human Resources Maria Coleman said that Marko was chosen from a pool of 35 applicants after a “rigorous, four-round interview process” that included broad-based school and central office committees.

“Marko emerged as the successful candidate based, in part, on his commitment to creating and sustaining an environment of compassion and respect and his history of developing positive, productive relationships with students, staff, and families. Marko’s deep commitment to the success and inclusion of all students was consistently clear through all of his interviews and was highlighted by his current supervisors and colleagues,” Coleman wrote.

Marko will replace Greg Theriault, who elected to return to his previous role of classroom teacher at Wilton High School. Marko officially begins his new position on July 1, 2023.