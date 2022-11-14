The Can’t-Miss Wilton Party of the Year that Stocks the Wilton Food Pantry for the Year

Anyone who’s lived in Wilton for the last decade will tell you, the party of the year happens in December. And the GOOD that comes from the party lasts a whole year long.

Wilton Rocks for Food is an annual music concert fundraiser in support of the Wilton Food Pantry and the Connecticut Foodshare Food Bank. It features 30 Wilton residents you may recognize from the sidelines, the Village Market checkout line, or other places around town, now showing off their amazing musical talents and performing a three-hour concert spanning five decades of Rock history.

This year’s Wilton Rocks for Food event is Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Wall St Theater Norwalk. Tickets are still available for the show, which sells out every year.

Ticket prices ($125-$500) include an open bar featuring Sono Beer Company beer, a selection of red and white wine and the Wilton Rocktail, featuring Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

Now in its 7th year, Wilton Rocks has raised $700,000 to date, of which all benefits the food banks. It has become the primary benefactor for the Wilton Food Pantry.

Approximately 400 Wilton residents rely on the pantry for assistance. In 2021 Wilton Rocks donated $75,000. This year, the pantry has spent over $45,000 on food through the first seven months of this year.

“Our most vulnerable residents are helped every day, and no one goes without food, thanks to Wilton Rocks for Food’s generous donors,” Sarah Heath, Director of Wilton Social Services, said.

Wilton Rocks for Food is an incredible opportunity to grab some friends and see a fantastic live music event while giving back to the Wilton community and helping those in need. This event relies on the community for its support, to purchase tickets and be a part of it. The musicians rehearse for three months and present a professional-caliber performance.

Anyone who can’t attend can donate. Wilton Rocks is a tax-deductible 501(c)3 organization.

Wilton Rocks still has sponsorship opportunities and a Silent Auction that needs items donated. Organizers are hoping for donated items such as vacation homes, golf outings, gift certificates, professional services, art, fine wine or liquor — anything that might help raise money.

Founder Andy Schlesinger encouraged everyone to be part of the good times as well as the good deed. “Wilton Rocks for Food wants to see the Wilton community come together for one evening in support of each other,” he said.

Interested concert-goers should act fast while limited tickets are still available online.