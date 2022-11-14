Wilton Real Estate Report (Nov. 4-10, 2022): Five Properties Change Hands

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Nov. 4-10, 2022, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported five residential properties transferred to new owners.

The properties ranged in price from $495,000 for a Fawn Ridge condominium to $1.25 million for a home on Saddle Ridge Rd.

No commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

14 Fawn Ridge: Padmavathito Chirunomula to David Andrew Gallagher, for $495,000

109 Kensett Dr.: Patrick T. Carroll and Janet Lawless to Brian J. and Breanna Scordato, for $1,030,000

24 Saddle Ridge Rd.: Christopher A. Kehoe and Mary L. McArdle to Brian and Alexandra Faust, for $1,250,000

14 Deerfield Rd.: Fred H. Collis, III, to Piotr and Beata Krupa Maleszewski, for $440,000

89 Indian Hill Road: Hamlet Group, LLC, to Rafael Guzman Suarez and Tatiana Olea, for $848,900