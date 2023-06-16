Spring has sprung in Wilton and the ducks are racing — again!

Point Break Tacos and the Town of Wilton are hosting the 2nd Annual Wilton Duck Race on Sunday, June 18 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. This fun family event will follow a paddle of ambitious rubber ducks as they race down the Norwalk River to raise money for Trout Unlimited in its continued efforts to improve the Norwalk River.

The owners of Point Break Tacos, Claire Anastasia and Jason Norrett, had so much fun at last year’s event, and were eager to bring it back for a second go-round.

“Watching the kids cheer on their duckies at last year’s inaugural duck race was so amazing that we think the tradition should keep on going. Also, being able to support organizations that protect the Norwalk River and the Norwalk River Valley Trail is an added benefit that will allow us to continue fun community events like this into the future,” they said.

Participants can pick up their rubber ducks beginning at 11 a.m., and all ducks will simultaneously be launched over the Schenck’s Island bridge (across from Stop & Shop) at 11:30 a.m. sharp. The race will take approximately 15-20 minutes and spectators will be able to follow along from either the street sidewalk, Schenck’s Island side or wait at the marked finish line downriver as the quick quackers hit some bumpy currents along the way, encounter some real ducks and wildlife to race to the finish line.

Nets will be in place to catch the racing ducks and volunteers will be on hand to determine which duck crosses the finish line first. The participant with the winning duck will receive a fun prize.

Each duck is a $20 donation to support the preservation of Schenck’s Island, and 100% of all profits go to Trout Unlimited.

Additional details and registration instructions are available on the event website.

Organizers need volunteers to assist with the event. For more information or to sign up as a volunteer, email Point Break Tacos.