In an ongoing effort to assist the Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) with updating and improving signage regulations, the Economic Development Commission (EDC) recently completed a survey among Wilton business owners about their perceptions of Wilton’s signage regulations.

At the EDC’s June 14 meeting, EDC Chair Prasad Iyer informed commissioners that he would distribute the raw data from the survey, and asked them to dedicate ample time to digest it before discussing it together at the next EDC meeting on July 12.

“We have the results. It’s a lot of information,” Iyer told the commissioners, noting that the SurveyMonkey platform used for the survey offered different ways to look at the data. “There’s a lot of answers to questions and a lot of verbatim [comments] as well.”

34 Wilton business owners responded to the survey. Iyer said he expects the findings will be “robust” and lead to actionable recommendations.

In addition to the business owner survey data, the EDC’s analysis will include input from residents (still to be collected), as well as insights from sign companies, which account for about 70% of the applicants for signage on behalf of Wilton businesses.

The EDC has also just completed a months-long review of current regulations, compiling a single document intended to easily and visually summarize the array of sign types and relevant regulations.

Changes On The Commission

EDC Vice Chair Jake Lubel has resigned from his position.

The commission unanimously voted to name commissioner Peter Squitieri as the new vice chair. In recent months, Squitieri has been spearheading the EDC subcommittee’s work on the review of existing signage regulations.

As GOOD Morning Wilton has reported, the Board of Selectmen has been working to fill at least two vacancies on the EDC. In recent weeks, the selectmen have interviewed two candidates, but the board has not yet voted to appoint them, citing some questions that needed to be resolved. The next BOS meeting is June 20.

Business Spotlight Update

John DiCenzo has informed his fellow commissioners that the latest Business Spotlight video is in the process of being completed for the Wilton Farmer’s Market.

Conceived by the EDC, the Business Spotlight program is a collaboration between Wilton High School students and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce, in which students in a video production class produce promotional videos for Wilton merchants.

The Wilton Farmers’ Market will get the final spotlight of the academic year. DiCenzo said the program had “really hit its stride” during the current academic year and he expects the popular program will pick up again in the fall.