The Latest WHS Sports Photos

Wilton High School Girls Hockey seniors were honored before their 9-8 win vs Stamford Co-op. L-R Katie McMorris, Sophia Savage, Jenna Cole, Sammy Castano, Holly Corper, Kate Ely, Rachel Calabrese, Rachel Slater and Erin McMorris. Missing from picture Emmy Castano. Photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography
We’ve got the latest Wilton High School sports photos from Wilton’s premier sports photographer,
Gretchen McMahon. We’ll have more news on this on Monday, but for now, here’s the most recent action she captured.
WHS Senior Boys Basketball Players were honored at their game on Feb. 27 vs Danbury. photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography
WHS Boys Basketball Senior Josh White goes up for 2 in a win vs Danbury on Feb. 27 at WHS Field House. photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography
WHS girls basketball’s Mary Kate Doyle gets around McMahon player Georgia McInnes in Wilton’s win on March 2. photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography
Boys Swim won vs Westhill 3-1. Here are the 400 Freestyle relay winners (L-R) Rory Hess, Alex McDonnell, James LaBant and Kevin Hu. photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography
WHS boys basketball senior Jimmy McKiernan up for 2 vs Darien Wednesday night, March 3, at the Zeoli Field House in Wilton. photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography