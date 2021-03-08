Wilton Real Estate Report (Feb. 26-March 4, 2021): Seven Properties Change Hands

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Feb. 26-Mar. 4, 2021, seven Wilton properties changed hands.

According to real estate listings, one of the properties, 230 Danbury Road, (pictured above) has approximately 1,000 square feet of commercial space (formerly a hair salon) attached to the original home. The property was sold by Joseph M. Wargo to Kevin J. Vallerie, for $523,000.

The other real estate transfers recorded during the one-week period (including address, sale price, and photo where available) are listed below.

Important: Please note this report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

10 Antler Lane: James L. and Patti F. Damon to Ilia Rogov and Olga Smirnova, for $805,000

11 Freshwater Lane: U.S. Bank Trust NA (TR) to Christopher Altern Alexis for $498,761.55

6 Ryders Lane: Barbara A. Marinan to Donald and Carol Cann, for $1,342,000

27 Arrowhead Road: Peter Fleming Millar to Zena Kim, for $535,000

6 Wakefield Road (a lot on the Norwalk/Wilton line with only a 0.15-acre parcel in Wilton): Andrea B. Dener to Adrian Lodygo and Helen C. Jennings, for $7,498

147 Old Kings Highway: Mary M. Hauser to Matthew and Miranda Getz, for $746,000