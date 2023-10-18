Opening its 86th season of community theater, The Wilton Playshop will bring to the stage The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. The tale of several socially-awkward tweens (played by adults) finding joy, heartache and a purpose in competing at the regional spelling bee. It features a score by William Finn and a book by Rachel Sheinkin. A wild and fun ride, complete with audience participation, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a delightful comedy not to be missed.

The cast features Karina Brea of Norwalk as ‘Olive Ostrovsky’; Bob Carroll of Easton as ‘Chip Tolentino’; Andrew Gadwah of Wilton as ‘William Barfee’; Josh Elliot Pickel of Wilton as ‘Leaf Coneybear’; Jacob Rogotzke of Oakville as ‘Mitch Mahoney’; Priscilla Squiers of Danbury as ‘Rona Lisa Peretti’; Finley Vigliotti of West Haven as ‘Marcy Park’; Jackie Schultz of Fairfield as ‘Logainne Schwartzandgrubeniere’; and Michael Wright of Newtown as ‘Douglas Panch’.

The show is directed by Al Recchia with musical direction by Ben Doyle. It is being produced by Sarah Lee Michaels and Donna Savage.

It has been the mission of The Wilton Playshop to further the performing arts by providing quality live theatre to the greater Wilton area since 1937. The Wilton Playshop is located at 15 Lovers Ln.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee opens Friday, Oct. 27 and closes Saturday, Nov. 11. Evening performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm. Matinees are Sundays at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $35 for adults and $30 for seniors and students. Tickets may be purchased online