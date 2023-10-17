The following op-ed was submitted by the town on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, on behalf of the members of the Wilton Planning & Zoning Commission Master Plan Subcommittee.

We, the Wilton Planning & Zoning Commission Master Plan Subcommittee, are writing to share the fruits of our collaborative efforts, nurtured through the comprehensive Plan of Conservation and Development and the Master Planning process. The collective voice of our community, coupled with expert insights, has guided us in crafting a proposal that simultaneously honors Wilton’s cherished heritage while boldly looking to its promising future. Our aim is not just to revitalize the Wilton Center but to ensure it continues to be the vibrant, beating heart of our community, reflecting both our legacy and the aspirations of tomorrow.

A Vision Anchored in Tradition, Progress, and Community

At the core of our endeavors lies a profound vision for Wilton Center. We believe in a future that’s steeped in tradition but is progressive in its approach.

Seamless Integration: Our vision is to transform the Wilton Center into a pedestrian-friendly village, with the establishment of a Main Street as its centerpiece. This Main Street will epitomize the marriage of Wilton’s rich history with modern aspirations, creating spaces where residents can walk, socialize, shop, and dine, all while feeling the authentic charm of our community.

River Walk: Central to our vision is the celebration and enhancement of the Norwalk River. We aim to create a captivating Riverwalk, a serene pathway flanking the river, offering residents and visitors alike a place to relax, reflect, and revel in the town’s natural beauty.

Bustling Days, Tranquil Evenings: Main Street will be alive with activity — cafes filled with morning chatter, children playing in community spaces, and lantern-lit pathways welcoming residents during peaceful evenings.

A Place for Everyone: The renewed Wilton Center aims to be an inclusive haven for all – artists, families, retirees, and young professionals. Whether it’s a trendy loft for a budding entrepreneur or a serene park spot for retirees, everyone will find a corner that feels just like home.

Economic Flourish: Our Main Street envisions a thriving local economy, with flourishing boutiques, family-owned diners, and budding entrepreneurs setting roots.

Nature in Harmony: Amid village enhancements, nature has its revered place. Green alcoves, community gardens, and serene spots will offer residents moments of respite.

Cherishing Our Essence: In all our efforts, the soul of Wilton stands undisturbed. Our community values shine through, reflecting in every friendly exchange, every shared memory, and every forward stride.

Proposal Highlights

Crafting a Future with Foundations in Our Past: The proposed changes are not mere alterations but are visions that stem from our foundational values. These are steps rooted in our rich past, aiming to craft a brighter tomorrow.

Overlay Zone: A structured framework encouraging sustainable growth, allowing property owners to align with the vision.

Pedestrian Infrastructure: Our focus is on ensuring that Wilton Center remains pedestrian-friendly, making walking not just safe but also a pleasurable experience.

Public Spaces: These areas will be expanded and enhanced to encourage community interactions, relaxation, and events.

Cultural Nodes: A celebration of Wilton’s rich tapestry of arts, history, and culture.

Diverse Housing Options: Inclusion is at the core of our plan. By catering to various preferences, we ensure all residents find a place that resonates with them.

Sustainable Practices: Environmental stewardship is crucial. We’ll be embedding eco-friendly measures in every development step.

Connectivity & Accessibility: It’s imperative that all areas of the Center are easily accessible, ensuring seamless movement and interactions.

River Walk Expansion: The beauty of the Norwalk River is undeniable. Our aim is to enhance this experience for both residents and visitors.

The Need: Realizing Wilton Center’s Potential

In recent years, the pulse of the community has resonated with a clear message: Wilton Center holds immense potential waiting to be realized. Our vision addresses:

Community Feedback : Reflecting the aspirations from the 2019 Plan of Conservation and Development.

: Reflecting the aspirations from the 2019 Plan of Conservation and Development. Economic Boost : A revitalized center driving economic growth and creating job opportunities.

: A revitalized center driving economic growth and creating job opportunities. Housing Demands : Catering to evolving housing preferences.

: Catering to evolving housing preferences. Cultural and Recreational Hubs : Providing venues for art, culture, and community gatherings.

: Providing venues for art, culture, and community gatherings. Modern Infrastructure : Equipping Wilton for the future.

: Equipping Wilton for the future. Strategic Investments : Ensuring the town is conducive for businesses and their stakeholders.

: Ensuring the town is conducive for businesses and their stakeholders. Sustainability : Prioritizing eco-friendly growth.

: Prioritizing eco-friendly growth. Preserving Identity: Merging old and new while maintaining Wilton’s unique character.

Economic Needs: Boosting Local Prosperity

For Wilton to flourish, we recognize the critical role of a thriving local economy. A revitalized center isn’t just about aesthetics and functionality but also about generating economic opportunities.

Strengthened Local Business : By enhancing Wilton Center, we provide local businesses—both longstanding and startups—an environment where they can thrive, attract more customers, and offer diverse products and services.

: By enhancing Wilton Center, we provide local businesses—both longstanding and startups—an environment where they can thrive, attract more customers, and offer diverse products and services. Attraction for New Investments : An upgraded Center becomes a beacon for potential investors, entrepreneurs, and business owners, viewing Wilton as an optimal location for their ventures.

: An upgraded Center becomes a beacon for potential investors, entrepreneurs, and business owners, viewing Wilton as an optimal location for their ventures. Local Employment : As businesses grow and new ones set root, there’s an inevitable rise in employment opportunities, benefiting our residents.

: As businesses grow and new ones set root, there’s an inevitable rise in employment opportunities, benefiting our residents. Sustainable Revenue for Wilton : A bustling center means increased revenue from business taxes, licenses, and local spending, ensuring resources for public projects and community welfare.

: A bustling center means increased revenue from business taxes, licenses, and local spending, ensuring resources for public projects and community welfare. Making Wilton a Desirable Destination: With enhanced infrastructure, a mix of traditional and modern establishments, and vibrant public spaces, Wilton Center can attract visitors not just from neighboring towns but also from the broader region, boosting local tourism.

Addressing Potential Concerns: Listening, Understanding, and Adapting

Change, while necessary, often brings concerns. We’ve listened and anticipated some potential reservations. Our approach is transparent, adaptive, and most importantly, driven by community feedback.

Building Height and Architectural Features: The proposed height adjustment from 35 to 39 feet is a nuanced decision. While it caters to modern architectural needs, it’s more than just adding a few feet. This change provides the flexibility for innovative architectural features that accentuate our town’s skyline and allows for rooftop gardens that can serve as serene community spaces. These rooftop amenities are conceived to enhance the living experience without compromising the aesthetics of the town. To ensure harmony with the environment, any such rooftop elements will be stepped back from the road, preserving the visual integrity of Wilton Center.

Oversight by P&Z: While the proposals provide a framework for development, it’s essential to note that the Planning and Zoning Commission retains stringent oversight capabilities. There are explicit provisions that grant the P&Z discretion over key aspects like building height and the development of civic spaces. This ensures a balance between providing developers flexibility and preventing potential overreach. Each application will be meticulously reviewed to guarantee alignment with our town’s vision and standards.

Upholding Wilton’s Essence: Our commitment remains unshaken. As we introduce enhancements, we’re ensuring the intrinsic charm that defines Wilton remains intact.

History and Heritage: Every development initiative will respect and celebrate our legacy, ensuring our past is always echoed in our future.

Balanced Growth: We’re ensuring a harmonious balance between commercial hubs and residential areas, prioritizing community over mere commercial interests.

Concluding Thoughts

Our vision and proposal for Wilton Center are both ambitious and reflective of our community’s desires. As we stride forward, we remain rooted in the values and traditions that define us. We invite every resident to be part of this transformative journey.

Warm regards,

Wilton Planning & Zoning Commission Master Plan Sub-Committee

Signed by:

Rick Tomasetti, Chair Wilton Planning and Zoning Commission

Melissa Rotini, Vice Chair Wilton Planning and Zoning Commission

Chris Pagliaro, Commissioner Wilton Planning & Zoning Commission

Rick Stow, Chair Wilton Inland Wetlands Commission

Sam Gardner, Vice Chair Architectural Review Board & Village District Design Advisory Committee

Barbara Geddis, Wilton Resident