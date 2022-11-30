Three Books and a Movie: Four Wiltonians Release Their Creative Works

Just in time for holiday gifting, reading, and watching, we’ve got news about four creative Wiltonians, three of whom have released books recently and one whose movie is available for streaming.

Life Coach & Motivational Speaker Alison Jacobson, Daily Inspirations for Midlife Women: A Guide to Peace, Joy, Confidence, and Abundance

Long-time Wilton resident Alison Jacobson has just launched her book, Daily Inspirations for Midlife Women: A Guide to Peace, Joy, Confidence, and Abundance, available on Amazon and Kindle.

Jacobson will be hosting a book signing event on Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Angel Cooperative in Ridgefield.

Jacobson has built a thriving coaching practice specifically working with women in midlife who are searching for the next step after life changes such as becoming an empty nester, a divorce, or a stagnant career.

“So many women have spent the majority of their adult years taking on the roles of mom, partner and caregiver that they’ve forgotten who they are and what they want in life. They also question whether they’re too old or have the talents to go after their dreams and goals,” Jacobson explained. “I help them get past their self-doubt and limiting beliefs to pursue their dreams and then we map out a plan to achieve them. This book offers all women that support and kick-in-the-pants every day to confidently go after what they want.”

She now has clients around the country, speaks at women’s leadership conferences and offers online courses and self-study programs.

Jacobson practices what she coaches. Just a few weeks ago she ran the New York City Marathon, having never run prior to last November. She was motivated by her desire to honor the memory of her son, Connor, who died 25 years ago from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). In addition to her coaching practice, she is the CEO of First Candle, a national non-profit that works to end SIDS and support families who have tragically experienced the death of a baby.

Space is limited and people can RSVP online.

NYT Writer/Bestselling Author Tyler Kepner, The Grandest Stage: A History of the World Series

Wilton resident Tyler Kepner covers baseball for The New York Times and has also made the paper of record’s Bestseller List with his first book, K: A History of Baseball in Ten Pitches. Now he’s back with his latest book, The Grandest Stage: A History of the World Series.

The Wilton Library will be holding an author talk and book signing on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.

For his new book, Kepner has brought his long experience covering every World Series for the last two decades. It’s a vivid portrait of baseball at its finest and most intense, filled with humor, lore, analysis, and fascinating behind-the-scenes stories from 117 years of the Fall Classic.

The World Series is the most enduring showcase in American team sports. It’s the place where legends are made, where celebration and devastation can hinge on a fly ball off a foul pole or a grounder beneath a first baseman’s glove.

Kepner delivers an indelible portrait of baseball’s signature event. He digs deep for essential tales dating back to the beginning in 1903, adding insights from Hall of Famers like Reggie Jackson, Mike Schmidt, Jim Palmer, Dennis Eckersley and many others who have thrived — and failed — when it mattered most.

Why do some players, like Madison Bumgarner, Derek Jeter and David Ortiz, crave the pressure? How do players handle a dream that comes up short? What’s it like to manage in the World Series, and what are the secrets of building a champion? Kepner celebrates unexpected heroes like Bill Wambsganss, who pulled off an unassisted triple play in 1920, probes the mysteries behind magic moments (Did Babe Ruth call his shot in 1932? How could Eckersley walk Mike Davis to get to Kirk Gibson in 1988?) and busts some long-time myths (the 1919 Reds were much better than the Black Sox, anyway).

The Grandest Stage is the ultimate history of the World Series, the perfect gift for all the fans who feel their hearts pounding in the bottom of the ninth inning of Game Seven.

Kepner started his career as a teenager, interviewing players for a homemade magazine in the early 1990s. He attended Vanderbilt University on the Grantland Rice/Fred Russell sportswriting scholarship, then covered the Angels for the Riverside, CA Press-Enterprise and the Mariners for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer. He joined The New York Times in 2000, covering the Mets for two seasons, the Yankees for eight, and serving as the national baseball writer since 2010.

Registration is required. For more information visit the Wilton Library website or call the library’s reference librarians at 203.762.6350. Elm Street Books will be selling copies after the talk. A portion of the proceeds benefits Wilton Library. GOOD Morning Wilton is the media sponsor.

Sixth Grader Freya Pandey, 11, The Journey of Magic

Three years ago, when COVID closed the doors to Wilton Schools, many of the students felt adrift. They were separated from structure, community, and connections with friends and teachers.

Freya Pandey was in third grade at the time, and her mother, Anju Pandey said the social isolation during the COVID pandemic took a toll on her children. Freya was lonely and bored, and she missed out on social contact the most.

But the pandemic also presented a teachable moment. “Freya has always enjoyed reading and occasionally writing. She also enjoys being vocal about her feelings, especially when bored. I was running out of ideas to keep her busy during one of those long days at home, and in a moment of pure desperation told her, “If you write a story book, I will get it published.”

Anju didn’t think Freya would take her seriously or that she’d stick with it, but in her words, “Boy, was I wrong!”

Freya wrote The Journey of Magic, a tale about a boy named Elvis who embarks on a journey of a lifetime. His mother is very ill, and he is desperate to find a way to save her. He meets a strange old lady who tells him about a mythological selkie that can help but is encaged far, far away. He must travel through a dangerous forest, climb a treacherous mountain, and finally make it through a bizarre cave filled with unexpected traps. Will he make it?

Freya worked with two Wilton artists to create some of the graphic elements. For a map Elvis uses to find the selkie, she designed a rough draft and Cindy Sinor helped with the sketch of it that is included in the book. Freya also worked with Gini Fischer to bring the book’s cover to life.

The Journey of Magic is available on Amazon for purchase. It is fun and easy to read with short chapters that will keep little ones entertained.

Now 11 years old, Freya has decided to donate any profits from the sale of her book to Voices of Children, which, according to the website, is “a Ukraine-based aid organization that provides psychological support to children who have witnessed war. It uses art therapy and storytelling to support children’s wellbeing, and provides financial support to families who have suffered as a result of war.”

Anju said she and Freya are grateful to family and friends as well as Cider Mill teachers for their encouragement and support in helping Freya spread the story about resilience and positivity through her first fairytale book.

“We want to share this unexpected moment of joy that has come into our lives during these unforeseen and difficult times. And we hope it touches your lives and gives you hope on how small positive initiatives even in tough times can lead to something meaningful,” Anju said.

WHS Class of ’21 Alumnus Sebastian Hunt, Served

Served is a comedic faux-documentary directed by Wilton High School Class of 2021 alumnus (and current NYU Tisch sophomore) Sebastian Hunt. The film centers on Theodore “Ted” Russo, an eccentric chef whose career did not turn out quite the way he expected. It stars Philip Trossarello and Timothy Wagner, and is available to watch widely via Vimeo.

Hunt drew inspiration from the U.K. version of “The Office” in exploring the mockumentary format, matching the style with a story that had been brewing in his mind for over a year.

While the cast was found primarily via Backstage.com, it was the collaboration and support of the Wilton community that truly formed the backbone of Served. Hunt’s crew was comprised of WHS students David Unruh (‘24), Joe Eustace (‘22), Adi Rathni (‘23) and Mitchell Bakken (‘21). Served was shot in Wilton over two days in July 2021, at the Wilton Police Department and Wilton High School. (Hunt said making Served would not have been possible if not for the accommodation and graciousness of WHS Assistant Principal Greg Theriault, WHS Plant Manager Matt Cocoran, and Wilton Police Chief John Lynch.

Served garnered great success on the festival circuit, scoring awards and acclaim at prestigious film festivals in London, Atlanta, Portland, New Haven and New Jersey. The film’s final accolade was semifinalist at the Oscar-qualifying Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival.