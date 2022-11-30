Wilton Library’s Holiday Book Sale Starts This Week

Wilton Library’s annual Holiday Book Sale kicks off at noon on Thursday, Dec. 1 and runs through Wednesday, Dec. 28, during regular library hours. This popular sale features a large array of pristine books in all categories, including children’s and teen’s, art, history, cookbooks, classics, biographies, inspiration, and much more.

This year’s sale includes a huge collection of small gift books in about 20 different categories, perfect for stocking stuffers, plus puzzles, journals, and other gift items. Shoppers will also find a large collection of Christmas CDs at $1 each or $5 per gift bag, shrink-wrapped CDs and DVDs plus other audio-visual items great for gift giving.

Inventory is replenished frequently, so bargain hunters are encouraged to shop early and often to cover everyone on their gift list. All proceeds benefit the library. The sale reduces to half-price off everything after Dec. 25. The library will be closed on December 24-26.

For more information, call 203.762.3950. Wilton Library is located at 137 Old Ridgefield Rd.