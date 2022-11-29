Wilton Real Estate Report (Nov. 11-24, 2022): 13 Properties Change Hands in Two Weeks Before Thanksgiving

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the two-week period leading up to Thanksgiving (Nov. 11-24, 2022), Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported 13 residential properties transferred to new owners.

Five of the properties sold in the $660,000-$839,000 price range. Seven houses sold above the $1 million mark, including one that sold for just over $2.1 million. A 0.06-acre parcel also sold for $7,500.

No commercial properties changed hands during the two-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

Nov. 11-17

26 Village Court: James E. Arenholz, Jr., to VRR 1, LLC, for $722,000

70 Old Belden Hill Road: John Michael Richards (TR) to Daniel B. MacDonald, for $810,000

160 Signal Hill Road: Thomas Stapleton and Joyce Kadan to Kathryn Maureen and Louis Rothmeier, Jr., for $826,000

112 Middlebrook Farm Road: Erich J. Rayment to Michael Kaulins and Eleanor Nave, for $839,000

40 Pipers Hill Road: Vincent J. and Deborah Low Tufo to Matthew W. Schoenleber and Mary Colleen McDonnell, for $1,025,000

131 Old Boston Road: Kevin O. and Kathryn L. Nugent to Daniel Alan Erdman and Alyson Marie Bradshaw, for $1,285,000

232 Silver Spring Road: Jefferson W. and Stephanie L. Mitchell to Drew and Kristin Cammarata, for $1,585,000

20 Black Alder Lane: Eric Mesh to Andrew King Dong and Ju Yeon Lim, for $660,000

Nov. 18-24

35 Dudley Road: Thomas J. and Gail Pax to Tyler A. Mulford and Bryan W. McCue, for $1,200,000

35 Olmstead Hill Road (0.06 acre): Patricia Dean to Sonya and Alexandra Donnelly, for $7,500 (photo not available)

Chestnut Hill Road: Able Construction, Inc., to Elizabeth Phillips Pugliese and Justin Maximilian Pugliese, for $2,130,000 (photo not available)

38 West Meadow Road: Monarch Meadow 125, LLC, to Nadine and Adrian Soars, for $1,870,000

80 Bald Hill Road: Scott and Kathryn Mary St. John to Chad Rocco and Laura Margaret Anderson, for $1,137,500