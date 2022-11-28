“Warrior Sports Week on GMW” Nov. 28, 2022: Wilton High School Football’s Top-10 Plays of 2022

The Wilton High School varsity football team is gearing up for the first round quarterfinals in the CIAC Class MM state finals on Tuesday, Nov. 29. To get fans even more psyched up, “Warrior Sports Week on GMW” host Alex K. has compiled his picks for the Top-10 plays of the 2022 regular season.

The plays are listed below but watch them in action on this week’s episode.

10. Andrew Acosta-Rua at Fairfield Ludlowe on Sept. 16

9. Jackson Duncan at Norwich Free Academy on Sept. 9

8. Tommy McKiernan at Ridgefield on Oct. 28

7. Will Soojian vs Darien on Oct. 14

6. Tommy McKiernan at Norwich Free Academy on Sept. 9

5. Owen Theoharides vs Brien McMahon on Oct. 1

4. Tommy McKiernan at Fairfield Ludlowe on Sept. 16

3. Peter Reyes vs Bristol Central on Sept. 23

2. Tommy McKiernan vs Darien on Oct. 14

1. Christian “Nacho” McLaughlin vs Brien McMahon on Oct. 1