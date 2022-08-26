Tickets Available for Wilton YMCA “Rock at the Y” Concert Raising Money for Community Programs [VIDEO]

The Wilton Family YMCA is ready to rock… Rock at the Y, that is!

For the second year in a row, the fall fundraiser for the Wilton Family YMCA will bring people together for an outdoor evening benefit rock concert. This year, the event features the Tom Petty tribute band, Tom Petty Project.

Ticket holders will look forward to an evening filled with amazing tunes and delicious food trucks and beverage choices. Proceeds benefit the Riverbrook Regional YMCA and will help make life-changing experiences accessible to the Wilton, Norwalk and Redding communities.

With the show date on Saturday, Sept. 17, tickets are on sale now (both general admission and VIP tickets through sponsorships are available online; general admission tickets will also be on sale at the door on the day of the event; age 21-plus).

Wilton YMCA Chief Development Officer Jarred Barnes invited GOOD Morning Wilton to stop by for a video chat about the event. We were joined by a celebrity ‘guest’ who was flat-out excited to support the effort.

Rock at the Y fundraises to support YMCA camper scholarships, financial aid and scholarships for other programs, as well as the organization’s swim access program, which provides free swim lessons for youth who do not know how to swim and cannot afford them.

“We’re lucky here at the Riverbrook Regional YMCA to support the communities of Redding, Norwalk, and Wilton. So for us, it’s really a huge event. It goes along with our 50th year, serving the communities, especially here in Wilton. So we’d love to see [everyone] here,” Barnes said.

The concert is held in the Wilton YMCA parking lot, and guests are able to bring chairs to sit with friends (and rest after dancing to the entertainment). Local food vendors will be on hand providing eats and drinks including Wilton’s own Parlor Pizza, The Chamo food truck, Chef Jeff’s BBQ, and Gofer Ice Cream; beverage providers will include, Aventine Hill Wines, Tuck Gin, Sono 1420 Distillery and Sono Brewing.

The event’s presenting sponsor is Fairfield County Bank.

Other sponsors and supporters will be providing giveaways, including gift cards from Outdoor Sports Center, a “basket of cheer” from the Wilton Family YMCA Board of Directors, and possibly a limited edition Fender guitar signed by the band, courtesy of Karen O’Brien State Farm in Wilton.

Tickets can be purchased on the Wilton Family YMCA website. Also available for purchase are commemorative Rock at the Y long-sleeved t-shirts.