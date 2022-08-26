Town Receives Funding Approval for Fixing or Replacing Bridges on Honey Hill Rd. and Cannon Rd.

The following is a press release from the Town of Wilton:

The Town of Wilton received approval for funding to address issues with the Cannon Rd. and Honey Hill Rd. bridges. Each bridge may be rehabilitated or replaced, depending on the results of upcoming design work. The bridge rehabilitation/replacement projects will receive federal funds under the Federal Local Bridge Program administered by the CT Department of Transportation (CT-DOT).

The preliminary design for both bridges began in June 2022. At this time, it is anticipated that construction will likely begin in 2025.

The Town will receive at least 80% reimbursement from federal aid for all three phases of the project (design, rights-of-way and construction) with the remaining funds from the state to cover 100% of the costs associated with the bridge replacement/rehabilitation.

The federal aid for the project was authorized under the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act (FAST) administered by the Federal Highway Administration and CT-DOT.

Local and state policy encourages providing information to citizens on such projects and encourages people to raise any concerns with municipal officials early in the planning process.

For questions, comments, or more information on the projects, contact Wilton Director of Public Works/Town Engineer Frank Smeriglio at 203.563.0152 or via e-mail.