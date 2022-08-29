Town of Wilton Now Offers Free Property Alert System to Protect Residents Against Scammers

The following article was written from a press release from the Town of Wilton.

Property and mortgage fraud has increased across the country, with scammers recording false documents against property owners. Recently, news reports told the story of a property in Newtown sold without the owner’s permission or knowledge.

In a proactive effort to address this, the Wilton Town Clerk’s office is now offering a property alert notification system through the Town’s land records vendor, RECORDhub. The service, called PropertyCheck, allows residents to sign up on the RECORDhub website to receive notifications when official documents are recorded on their property. Residents can activate alerts based on their name or property address. There is no cost to participate.

To sign up:

• Set up an account with RECORDhub online. Existing account holders should sign in to their account.

• After registration, click on ‘Search Sites’ and choose ‘Wilton’.

• Click ‘Create Notification’ under PropertyCheck.

RECORDhub recommends setting up multiple alerts based on first, middle and last name variations and on a spouse’s name, to be sure that an alert will be triggered in case a recording happens with some kind of slight variation.

For questions or assistance, email the Town Clerk’s office.