WHS Sports Results: Aug 22-29 — And They’re Off!

GOOD Morning Wilton features Wilton High School sports every week, including results and updates provided (when available) by the WHS Athletic Department and photos taken by Gretchen McMahon Photography; scores and results compiled from CIAC and FCIAC when available; and materials of interest submitted to GMW for consideration from boosters, coaches, etc. via email or submitted online.

The Wilton High School fall sports season is underway already, even before the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 29. The football and boys golf teams started practicing much earlier in August, while the other teams held tryouts at the end of last week. And new athletic director Bobby Rushton held kickoff meetings with coaches, parents and athletes that reinvigorated Warrior spirit before the start of the season.

Below we’ve got the details on how the boys golf team began its season as well as key dates, details and information on all the WHS squads for sports fans for the upcoming season.

Boys Golf

The Wilton High School boys golf team opened its 2022 FCIAC season with a match versus the 2021 FCIAC and State Champion New Canaan Rams on Tuesday, Aug. 23. In a decision closer than the score indicates, the Warriors fell short by just one shot, 161-160.

Wilton’s Thomas Rogozinski was the match medalist, posting a one under par 35 on Rolling Hills Country Club’s testing 3,254-yard first nine. Rogozinski’s card displayed ‘2’ on the par-3 third hole, an over-water carry to an undulating green 180 yards in the distance. His 7-iron swing came to rest hole high, 27 feet right. One putt, two balls left-to-right solved the birdie. Worth mentioning was Rogozinski’s spectacular finish on the par-4 ninth hole, the Hills’ number 3 handicapped challenge. At 426 yards, uphill from tee to green and dog-legged left to right, his flushed 3-iron second from 180 yards to the elevated green found its way to a hole high 15 feet away. Again, the more difficult left-to-right break, Thomas curled in a 1-1/2 ball cross travel stroke.

Rogozinski’s teammate, senior and Wilton tennis team stalwart Jackson Carbonier, now playing thanks to golf’s transition to a fall sport, began his first turf-career hole on a 509-yard par-5 with a center-cut tee shot and a 7-iron from near 200 yards, downhill, that reached and was followed by two putts — all a pretty good introduction. Carbonier signed for 44, matched by teammates Grif Kovach and Stephen Padilla. Sophomore Will Soucy returned 46.

Sophomore Hudson Hagmann supported his team, his school, and the Town of Wilton crafting a two-over-par 38 to complete the team’s scoring. (An aside: the weekend before (Aug. 20-21), Hagmann demonstrated exceptional play in winning two matches — the semis on Saturday and finals on Sunday — to claim the Club Championship at Connecticut Golf Club. Congratulations on a big win!)

In its second match of the FCIAC Conference season on Wednesday, Aug. 24, the Wilton boys varsity golf team promptly evened the W’s and L’s by prevailing over the Brien McMahon Senators in a match contested on Rolling Hills Country Club’s 3,254-yard first nine. Under full sun, light-to-moderate winds, and mid-80s temperatures, the Warriors’ 13-stroke victory played out on a 163-176 scoreboard.

Senior co-captain Padilla posted a match medal score of 40 strokes. In closest possible support, Haggman, Rogozinski, and Carbonier all contributed to the team’s match total penciling in 41s. Junior Kovach, returning for his third team year, posted 44 and Soucy shot 46. Hagmann claimed the team’s single under-par effort playing from 159 yards on the Hills’ par-3 third. His 9-iron covered the flagstick in arriving hole high, 10 feet right. The putt was right to left, one cup out and the result was center cut.

Fall Sports Info — Other Sports

Boys Cross Country

Class MM (422-579/33)

First Meet: Wednesday Sept. 14 , Away (at Darien) v. Darien, Danbury and Norwalk

, Away (at Darien) v. Darien, Danbury and Norwalk First Home Meet: Saturday, Sept. 17 Home — Wilton Invitational

Home — Wilton Invitational Divisional Championships — Oct. 29 at Wickham Park (3:50 p.m.)

at Wickham Park (3:50 p.m.) Open Championship — Nov. 4 at Wickham Park (2:45 p.m.)

Girls Cross Country

Class L (561-684/20)

First Meet: Wednesday, Sept. 14 , Away (at Darien) v. Darien, Danbury and Norwalk

, Away (at Darien) v. Darien, Danbury and Norwalk First Home Meet: Saturday, Sept. 17 , Home v. Trumbull

, Home v. Trumbull State Divisional Championships — Oct. 29 at Wickham Park (9 a.m.)

at Wickham Park (9 a.m.) State Open Championship — Nov. 4 at Wickham Park (2:00 p.m.)

Field Hockey

Class L (638 and over/28)

First Scrimmage: Tuesday, Aug. 30 , Home v. Fairfield Ludlowe

, Home v. Fairfield Ludlowe First Game: Thursday, Sept. 8 , Home v. St. Joseph

, Home v. St. Joseph State Championships: Qualifying Round: Monday, Nov. 7 First Round: Wednesday, Nov. 9 Quarterfinals: Friday-Saturday, Nov. 11-12 Semifinals: Tuesday/Wednesday, Nov. 15/16 Finals: Saturday, Nov. 19 (Wethersfield High School)



Football

Class MM (513-610/23)

Next Scrimmage: Saturday, Sept. 3 , Home v. Danbury

, Home v. Danbury First Game: Friday, Sept. 9 , Away v. Norwich Free Academy

, Away v. Norwich Free Academy First Home Game: Friday, Sept. 23 , Home v. Bristol Central

, Home v. Bristol Central Homecoming: Saturday, Oct. 1 , Home v. Brien McMahon

, Home v. Brien McMahon State Championships: Quarterfinals: Tuesday, Nov. 29 Semifinals: Sunday, Dec. 4 Finals: Saturday, Dec. 10



Boys Golf

Division II (301-489/27)

State Championships: Monday, Oct. 24, at Chipanee Country Club)

Girls Soccer

Class LL (617/and over/41)

First Scrimmage: Thursday, Sept. 1 , Home (v. Brookfield)

, Home (v. Brookfield) First Game: Friday, Sept. 9 , Away v. Fairfield Warde

, Away v. Fairfield Warde First Home Game: Monday, Sept. 12 , Home v. Norwalk

, Home v. Norwalk State Championships: Playdown (if necessary): Saturday, Nov. 5 First Round: Tuesday, Nov. 8 Second Round: Thursday, Nov. 10 Quarterfinals: Saturday, Nov. 12 Semifinals: Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday, Nov. 15/16/17 Finals: Saturday, Nov. 19 / Sunday, Nov. 20



Boys Soccer

Class L (423-650/42)

First Game: Thursday, Sept. 8 , Home v. Fairfield Warde

, Home v. Fairfield Warde State Championships: Playdown (if necessary): Saturday, Nov. 5 First Round: Monday, Nov. 7 Second Round: Wednesday, Nov. 9 Quarterfinals: Friday, Nov. 11 Semifinals: Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday, Nov. 15/16/17 Finals: Saturday, Nov. 19 / Sunday, Nov. 20



Girls Swimming and Diving

Class L (581-724/21)

First Meet: Saturday, Sept. 17 , Away at St. Joseph

, Away at St. Joseph First Home Meet: Wednesday, Sept. 21 , Home v. New Canaan

, Home v. New Canaan State Championships: Diving: Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Middletown (4 p.m. warmup, 5:30 p.m. start) Swimming Trials: Saturday, Nov. 12 at Cornerstone (3:15 p.m. warmup, 4:30 p.m. start) Finals: Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Cornerstone (5 p.m. warmup, 6 p.m. start) Open Championship: Saturday, Nov. 19 at Yale (12 p.m. warmup, 2 p.m. start)



Volleyball