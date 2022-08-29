Wilton Youth Field Hockey: We Can’t Start the Season Without You! [SPONSORED]

sponsored content

When you think of fall, think of the place that is waiting for you with Wilton Youth Field Hockey (WYFH).

The WYFH officials say their 2022 programs, coaches and staff are better than ever and they look forward to welcoming you, your family and your friends.

“Field hockey can empower your daughter as they commit to learning all aspects of teamwork, leadership and perseverance. Wilton Youth Field Hockey provides the perfect environment to foster this growth and create a sense of belonging on every team that your daughter is sure to remember and enjoy for years to come,” WYFH Program Director Emily Prince, a three-time All-American at Princeton and the director of CT Elite Hockey Club, said.

Athletes in grades K-8 looking to have fun in one of the fastest-growing sports for young females will find a home at WYFH. Wilton High School varsity field hockey head coach Leon Kerr also coaches for WYFH. “[Wilton’s youth program is an opportunity] to play the third-most popular sport in the world with world-class coaches. Wilton Youth Field Hockey funnels into the high school team which has been a top program for years,” Kerr said.

Organizers are completing the 2022 WYFH schedule and are looking forward to sharing details with the community. Interested families can learn more about the organization’s offerings and practice times online.

As a reminder to all, WYFH is a not-for-profit volunteer organization whose purpose is to develop youth players, grades K-8, into competitive, well-rounded athletes, while promoting respect, sportsmanship and a love for the sport of field hockey.

Special Focus: Grades 3 & 4 — Come Play with Us!

Girls in grades 3 and 4 are at an ideal age to start or continue building field hockey skills, and also have fun! Wilton Youth Field Hockey has special training programs designed to help girls at this level develop skills, build self-confidence and learn to love the sport.

Sized just for girls at this age, little sticks will be available during games and off-season clinics to get sticks in girls’ hands. And at this age, the most important thing is reinforced — have fun!

Count the Benefits

There are incredible benefits for players who participate in the WYFH program, including:

Learning from the best: WYFH enjoys a very close relationship with the Wilton High School (WHS) field hockey program, including multiple WHS coaches and players who also work in the youth program. New this year: at Grade 5 and 6 levels, WYFH has transitioned to paid coaches.

Preparing for the years ahead: Fun and success are in their future. Many WYFH players become members of the Wilton High School field hockey team that is ranked among the top high school leagues nationally, including contending for the Class L state championship last year.

Discovering role models: WHS players assist with coaching Grades K-4 as their schedules allow, offering excellent role models for the youngest players.

Getting answers to questions: WHS players now partner with eighth-grade players in a Buddy Program. They help to answer questions about the WHS program and high school in general — helping boost morale and prepare WYFH payers for what lies ahead at the next level. This is an excellent opportunity for both high school and eighth-grade players and an opportunity embraced by all.

Sharpen leadership skills: The WYFH program gives WHS players the opportunity to train and work as youth umpires during WYFH games, allowing them to learn leadership skills, have another view of the game, and build relationships with area umpires they may see in their own contests.

Make new friends: for a lifetime!

Our Former Players Say It Best

Spotlight on Charlotte Casiraghi

2022 WHS Field Hockey Co-Captain

Committed to the admissions process at Harvard University

Ranked top-50 players in the nation, Class of 2023

Connecticut All-State First Team (2021, 2020)

All-FCIAC Regional First Team (2021, 2020)

“My time as a WYFH player was the perfect combination of fun, learning, and competition. I could always count on practice being the highlight of my week because I got to play dribble, knockout or steal the bacon with the girls that became some of my best friends.

“When I was younger, I played so many different sports — soccer, lacrosse, basketball and more. Then I decided to give field hockey a try in sixth grade because my sister played it, and I had so much fun! Playing field hockey has opened so many doors for me, like committing to the admissions process at Harvard, becoming captain of the high school team and introducing me to my lifelong friends.

“I had a unique experience with WYFH playing with the seventh grade B team as a sixth grader. This challenged me but I realized that it was a blessing in disguise — I improved exponentially by playing with the older girls.”

Spotlight on Nola Ryder

2022 WHS Field Hockey Co-Captain

Committed to the admissions process at Lehigh University

Three-year WHS varsity player

Team MVP (2021)

All FCIAC Player (2021)

“I was a part of WYFH from third grade to eighth grade. I am so grateful to WYFH for not only teaching me the fundamentals of the sport, but for also providing me an opportunity to make new friends, be a part of a team, and be led by amazing coaches. WYFH provided me such an amazing experience that I decided in eighth grade to pursue playing field hockey at the collegiate level. I am incredibly thankful for my experience with WYFH. I continue to love volunteering my time to WYFH, whether it be assisting with clinics, helping with skills, or answering questions about playing in high school. It is so exciting to see the next generation of girls come to love this sport. The lessons I have learned as a teammate and player have proven to be vital life lessons that I will carry forever.”