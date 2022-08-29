Wilton Real Estate Report (August 19-25, 2022): Seven Properties Change Hands

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from August 19-25, 2022, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported seven residential properties transferred to new owners. That’s the same number of transfers recorded the previous week.

Four of the seven homes sold above $1.1 million, including one just above the $2 million mark.

Three other homes sold between $700,000 and $785,000.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

71 Sugarloaf Drive: John T. and Leslie C. Hinshaw to David J. and Susan T. Distel, for $1,400,000

85 McFadden Drive: Mary L. Porrazzo to Somer D. and Daniel James Lynn, for $760,000

179 Silver Spring Road: Christopher and Katherine Schwint to Nathaniel Cullerton and Moira Penza, for $1,150,461

48 Quail Ridge: Christopher and Jennifer Agrey Gardner to Dennis and Elizabeth Poirier, for $1,150,000

15 Old Kings Highway: Yung-Ming and Yu-Tai Yu to Yathendra Nath Lingam and Gayathri Manoharan, for $785,000

103 Sharp Hill Road: Nancy McTague Stock (TR) and Robert Stock to Elizabeth A. and John A. Helmuth, in two transactions each for $1,000,051.50

457 Newtown Turnpike: Jordice G. Browning (TR) to Juliet Antoinette Carter, for $700,000