Residents Have Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Options — At Upcoming Collection Events Outside Wilton

The following is a press release from the Town of Wilton.

Each fall, the Town of Wilton traditionally holds an event for residents to dispose of their household hazardous waste. This year, Wilton is co-sponsoring its Household Hazardous Waste Day event with the Town of Weston and the Housatonic Resources Recovery Authority (HRAA).

For 2022, Weston will host the event, and it is open to Wilton residents. Proof of Wilton residency is required to be able to dispose of items at the collection event.

The event will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. at Hurlbutt Elementary School (9 School Road, Weston).

Household Hazardous Waste collection events enable residents to safely dispose of unwanted household hazardous waste by bringing it to the collection where a certified hazardous waste contractor will provide appropriate and responsible disposal of the unwanted products.

Visit the HRRA website for more information on what items can and cannot be disposed of at this event. For questions or more information, town officials suggest residents contact HRRA via email or by calling 203.775.4539.

Wilton residents also have the opportunity to dispose of their household hazardous waste this fall at other upcoming HRAA Household Hazardous Waste Collection regional events:

New Milford, Saturday, Oct. 8, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. : John Pettibone School (Pickett District Road, New Milford)

: John Pettibone School (Pickett District Road, New Milford) Brookfield, Saturday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Brookfield High School (45 Long Meadow Hill Road, Brookfield)

These events are open to all Wilton residents. Proof of Wilton residency is required.

Residents can visit the HRRA website for more information on what items can and cannot be disposed of at these events. For questions or more information, town officials suggest residents contact HRRA via email or by calling 203.775.4539.

Wilton residents are able to dispose of electronics and paint anytime year-round. Visit the Paint Care paint recycling website to find local paint drop-off locations. Certain electronics can be disposed of at the Wilton Transfer Station (71 Mather St.). For more information, visit the HRRA website.