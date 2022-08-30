Wilton Rotary Club Carnival Returns for Family Fun

The Wilton Rotary Club together with the Knights of Columbus Bishop Fenwick Assembly 100 will again host its family carnival from Sept. 16-18, after a three-year pause.

The Rotary Carnival is a great family event and a wonderful way to kick of the autumn season and new school year for Wilton children of all ages, offering over a dozen different rides as well as multiple games and other activities for the whole family. Additionally, there will be a variety of food options throughout the weekend event.

The carnival will be held at the corner of School Rd. and Danbury Rd./Rte. 7. Carnival hours are: Friday, Sept. 16, 6-10 p.m.; Saturday Sept. 17, 12-10 p.m.; and Sunday Sept. 18, 12–5 p.m.

Entrance and parking are free. Wristbands for unlimited rides will be sold for $30 each for each time slot. Individual ride tickets are also available. Volunteers from the Wilton Rotary Club and Knight of Columbus will be overseeing the ticket booth and assisting with wristbands.

All proceeds from the carnival are re-invested into the community to support projects in Wilton as well as global humanitarian programs led by Rotary International. The Rotary Club of Wilton is a service club of volunteers with a goal of providing support and funding for local community improvement projects, non-profit agencies, youth leadership initiatives, international humanitarian programs, polio eradication worldwide, and high ethical standards in business. More information about the Rotary Club of Wilton is available online and guests are welcome to attend one of the weekly meetings at the Wilton Library (137 Old Ridgefield Rd.) every Friday at 12:15 p.m.