Tickets on Sale Now for Wilton Woman’s Club Annual Fashion Show Fundraiser to Benefit Ambler Farm

Tickets are now on sale for the Wilton Woman’s Club 13th Annual Fashion Show Fundraiser being held on Thursday, April 7, at Rolling Hills Country Club from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., to benefit the Friends of Ambler Farm.

This signature Wilton event, back after a two-year hiatus, traditionally ushers in spring and brings people together for a worthy Wilton cause.

Once again, Nordstrom has joined as the WWC’s partner for this year’s fashion show. Guests will enjoy a luncheon while seeing spring designer styles from the store modeled by members of the club. In addition, there will be a prize drawing for great goodies to brighten everyone’s summer.

The WWC Philanthropy Committee co-chairs Kathy Poirier and Donna Peterson led the review of numerous local organizations that provide essential services to the Wilton community and depend on private funds. The committee selected the Friends of Ambler Farm based on the significant benefit Ambler Farm provided to the entire community during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the major financial difficulties the Farm faced as a result.

“While we saw a huge increase in the number of visitors to the farm during the COVID-19 pandemic, we also lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in fundraising throughout these years,” Ashley Kineon, Ambler Farm’s executive director, explained. “We are thrilled, once again, to offer exceptional, educational and collaborative hands-on programs and events to our community. Now more than ever, our community needs ways to reconnect, enjoy time with the outdoors, ourselves and one another.”

“Ambler Farm is most certainly a place where we see all of these good things grow. On behalf of the Board of Directors, volunteers and staff, we would like to thank the WWC for selecting the Friends of Ambler Farm as this year’s Fashion Show beneficiary,” Kineon added.

Ambler Farm is a self-sustaining, unique and beautiful asset to Wilton. The mission of the Friends of Ambler Farm is to cultivate an appreciation and respect for Wilton’s land and heritage, the animals and each other through immersive programs, community events and sustainable farming. Ambler envisions a community where residents live harmoniously with the environment, people build character and connection, and the farm provides a place for happy and healthy gatherings. The WWC is accepting all contributions online.

The WWC has compiled a group of generous 2022 Fashion Show Fundraiser Sponsors: Merit Financial Advisors; Visiting Nurses & Hospice of Fairfield County, a member of the Waveny LifeCare Network; Fairfield County Bank; Gregory and Adams, P.C.; and GOOD Morning Wilton.

The Wilton Woman’s Club was founded in 1966 by a group of women led by Betty Sternad, who had a vision for serving people and groups in Wilton and the surrounding communities, by giving back through philanthropy, education and strengthening the bonds between women. More information is available online.

The event typically sells out. Organizers urge the community to register soon so as not to miss out on the fun, and said that now is the time to invite friends, sign up and reserve a table. To purchase tickets, visit the Wilton Woman’s Club website before the RSVP deadline on Tuesday, March 29.

The event will follow all local Town and State COVID-19 protocols.