Town of Wilton Earns Sustainable CT Silver-Level Certification

The following is a press release from the First Selectwoman’s office.

Sustainable CT has awarded the Town of Wilton silver-level certification. This year, only eight Connecticut municipalities received silver-level certification, the highest level of certification currently offered.

Sustainable CT is a statewide initiative that looks for communities to take actions toward helping build community connection, social equity, and longer-term resilience. Wilton was recognized for efforts that included programs for buy-local initiatives, improvements in stewarded land and natural resources, expanding recycling materials accepted at the transfer station, continuing food waste reduction programs at the schools as well as air quality education, services for those experiencing economic hardships and investments in energy infrastructure. More information, including Wilton’s 2022 Sustainable CT certification report, is available on Wilton’s Sustainable CT profile page.

Town officials thanked Tammy Thornton, President of Wilton Go Green for leading the effort to compile and document the work of the Town and various community organizations, which resulted in the silver-level certification.

“I could not be more proud of the many residents who contributed in the application process for what will be tremendous, sustainable outcomes for Wilton. Through their efforts and the little changes we are all making every day, this is a community clearly committed and energized to live green.”

“Congratulations to our 2022 certified communities,” Lynn Stoddard, Executive Director of Sustainable CT, said. “We are inspired by the leadership and commitment of these communities. From elected officials and town staff to resident volunteers, these certified towns are improving opportunities and the quality of life for all.”

All of the 2022 certified communities will be recognized at an awards celebration on Monday, Nov. 14.

For more information about Sustainable CT, visit the the organization’s website or contact Jim Hunt at jamesh@sustainablect.org or (860) 259-4732.