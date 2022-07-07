Town of Wilton Property Tax Information — Time to Pay is Now

The following information was released by the Town of Wilton:

The first Installment Real Estate, Personal Property, and Motor Vehicle tax bills are due and payable beginning July 1, 2022. They will be accepted without interest if paid on or before Aug. 1, 2022.

July 1 tax bills are now viewable online and should begin to arrive in mailboxes. Taxes are assessed based on values as of Oct. 1, 2021 and the 28.2289 mill rate adopted at the recent Annual Town Meeting in May. The mill rate represented an increase of 1.293%.