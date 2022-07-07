Town of Wilton Property Tax Information — Time to Pay is Now

The following information was released by the Town of Wilton:
The first Installment Real Estate, Personal Property, and Motor Vehicle tax bills are due and payable beginning July 1, 2022. They will be accepted without interest if paid on or before Aug. 1, 2022.
July 1 tax bills are now viewable online and should begin to arrive in mailboxes. Taxes are assessed based on values as of Oct. 1, 2021 and the 28.2289 mill rate adopted at the recent Annual Town Meeting in May. The mill rate represented an increase of 1.293%.
When residents review the tax bill, they will notice a significant increase in the motor vehicle assessment from last year. Residents may have followed in the news or experienced when buying a used motor vehicle in 2021 that values increased significantly with the pandemic. Wilton’s total motor vehicle grand list increased by 25.7%. The amount of increase for other municipalities is available online. Another municipality compiled news articles on this topic.
Motor vehicle assessments, per Connecticut State Statute 12-71d are determined at 70% of clean (average) retail value, not trade in or private sale values. The State Office of Policy and Management directs the usage of NADA guides to obtain value and provides the amount to each municipality. As such, a motor vehicle’s assessed value isn’t adjusted for an individual vehicle’s condition or mileage. Per Connecticut General Statutes Sec. 12-11, motor vehicle assessments may be appealed to the Board of Assessment Appeals at hearings in September. Hearings for real property assessments were held this past March.
Taxes may be paid online, in person at Town Hall (238 Danbury Rd.) or by mail. Residents paying online through the bank, rather than using the Town’s online portal, are asked to include the tax bill number for easy identification of your payment. If paying by mail, residents should note the mailing address and Aug. 1, 2022 as the last day for postmarking. If mailing close to Aug. 1, residents are asked to take the envelope into the Post Office for postmarking.
Per Connecticut State Statute, delinquent taxes are subject to interest at a rate of 18% per year.