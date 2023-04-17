The Town of Wilton, in cooperation with Take 2 Inc., will be hosting a free E-Waste Recycling and Hard Drive Shredding Day at the Wilton Town Hall Complex (238 Danbury Rd.) on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Take 2 will be on-site to unload vehicles and safely package and transport all e-waste to its Waterbury facility to be recycled. Take 2 will also accept hard drives to be shredded at their facility. Hard drives should be removed from computers and laptops; Take 2 will not be able to remove hard drives from devices.

Accepted materials include, but are not limited to computers, laptops, printers, fax machines, televisions, stereos, monitors, cell phones, tablets, video games, game consoles, VCR/DVD players, remotes, keyboards, small appliances, and light bulbs and batteries.

Unaccepted materials include smoke detectors, ballasts, car batteries, propane tanks, paint, household hazardous waste, and appliances containing Freon (i.e., air conditioners, refrigerators, and dehumidifiers). The collection is open and free to all Connecticut residents. Businesses may only bring loose hard drives for free shredding.

For more information on the event, visit the Department of Public Works page on the town’s website or call 203.563.0152. For more information about electronics recycling for businesses, contact Take 2 at 203.286.5757 or via email.