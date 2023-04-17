Since November of 2020 Wilton Garden Club members, helped by dozens of other volunteers, have planted 10,500 daffodils in visible spots around Wilton as part of the club’s Wilton’s Golden Miles Initiative. Now the Garden Club has produced a short video featuring past club presidents Suzanne Knutson and Nancy Greeley speaking about Wilton’s Golden Miles and how it all came about.

With the daffodils in full bloom right now, Garden Club members said they hope the flowers will bring smiles to everyone who sees them around town. Some of the G

Among the locations residents can find the daffodils are the Wilton Historical Society, Ambler Farm, Wilton Family YMCA, Wilton Library, Sunrise Assisted Living of Wilton, and several other locations. The Club has prepared a map showing locations of where they daffodil spots are throughout Wilton.

Credit: contributed / Wilton Garden Club

The videographer is Wilton Garden Club provisional member Pooja Pendylala.