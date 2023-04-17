To the Editor:

Let me get this straight… the Board of Finance (BOF) voted to reduce the Board of Education (BOE) budget request by $1.4 million. Then with a very short discussion, they voted to approve a $2 million bonded amount to build yet another sports turf field. I thought our town priorities were to continue to support our award-winning schools, the reason many people have moved here to enjoy. Having worked in real estate for the past 20 years, I know that the first thing a client asks about is the school system, whether they have school-aged kids or not. This in fact has a lot to do with the value of Wilton homes and why people move here.

It is a mistake to strip our school system financially without understanding the larger, long-term impact it will have. It’s not hard to see that the $1.4 million cut in the BOE budget by the BOF is targeted at the coaching program in each of the four schools. I’m curious to know if any of the BOF members have even met with any of the coaches or observed in the classroom how the program works as fellow Wilton citizen Steve Hudspeth did (see his related letter to the editor).

The coaching program in Wilton began in 2015 and this model has been evaluated and refined since then to focus on student achievement. Since then the school system has invested in professionally training these coaches to adopt this student-centered coaching model in all the Wilton schools. This coaching model is directly tied to student achievement. We have award-winning schools because of the high-quality teaching that the coaching program supports. People move here because of the high quality of education we provide, and quality teachers want to teach here because of the professional support our schools provide. This is a win-win for our town.

Shame on the BOF for their short-sighted mistake! Do we want to short-change our prize-winning schools with this cavalier slashing of the BOE request? The BOF has left us with only one choice and that is to vote ‘No, too LOW’ on the total town budget since the two budgets are combined on the ballot in May. Voting ‘No’ to the town budget is the only way it will be sent back to the BOF to allow them to right the wrong that they have created.

Get out and vote, it’s important!

Susan Mathews