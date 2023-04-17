Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from April 7-13, 2023, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported six residential properties transferred to new owners.

Three homes sold above the $1 million mark, ranging from $1,050,000 to as high as $1,612,000. Three homes sold from $405,000-$710,000.

No condominiums or commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

177 Westport Road: Bear Paw Builders to Matthew Parkinson and Stephanie Dimugno, for $1,612,000

5 Wakefield Road: US Bank NA to Georgio and Dimitra Skroubelos, for $405,000

234 New Canaan Road: Terence A. and Rebecca S. Longman to Abhishek Atree and Sonal Kirtikar, for $1,050,000

17 Skunk Lane: Lain J. Gutierrez and Kerry A. Gutierrez to Michael Charles Giambra and Katherine Hayden Moses, for $1,125,000

561 Danbury Road: William and Amy Calnan to Brian Joseph and Katherine Julia Khzouz, for $644,727

105 Danbury Road: Andrew Cyr and Beny Arias Gomez to Natalia A. Mesa Serna, for $710,000