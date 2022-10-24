Town to Hold Public Information Session on Proposed Verizon Cell Tower at School Rd. Bus Barn

The Town of Wilton is hosting a Public Information Session on the proposed Verizon cell tower on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the Comstock Community Center, Rm. 31, at 7 p.m. The proposed tower would be located at the Bus Barn at 130 School Rd.

Representatives from Verizon will provide information about the proposal including the need, benefits and results of the recent visibility study, and answer residents’ questions.

Residents who are unable to attend in-person may participate over Zoom.

For more information, email Sarah Gioffre in the First Selectwoman’s office.