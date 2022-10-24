Wilton Playshop Opens 85th Season with “Jekyll & Hyde, The Musical”

The Wilton Playshop will open its 85th season with Jekyll & Hyde, The Musical. Murder and chaos are pitted against love and virtue in this sweeping gothic musical based loosely on the 1886 classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson that was conceived for the stage by Frank Wildhorn and Steve Cuden. Directed and choreographed by Todd Santa Maria with musical direction by Jerold Goldstein, the show will run from Friday, Oct. 28-Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

The musical tells the gripping tale of a brilliant mind gone horrifically awry, set to a powerful pop-rock score by Frank Wildhorn with book and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse. In an attempt to cure his ailing father’s mental illness by separating “good” from “evil” in the human personality, talented physician Dr. Jekyll inadvertently creates an alternate personality of pure evil, dubbed Mr. Hyde, who wreaks murderous havoc on the city of London. Struggling to control Hyde before he takes over for good, Jekyll must race to find a cure for the demon he has created in his own mind.

Performances are scheduled for Oct. 28 and 29 and Nov. 4, 5, 11, and 12 at 8 p.m.; and Oct. 30 and Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults, and $30 for seniors and youth.

The show contains adult themes and violence; parental guidance is advised for children under 13.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit the Wilton Playshop website.