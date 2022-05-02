The following was compiled from a press release submitted by Trackside Teen Center.

With a passion for purpose-driven work and a history of driving both business growth and development throughout her career, Wilton resident Lori Fields will step into the position of executive director at Trackside Teen Center.

“I’m very excited to be joining the Trackside operations team. One of the greatest gifts we can give our children is protected space away from the influence of social media and the opinions and expectations of others, to understand and develop a strong sense of who they are. It’s an honor to play even a small role in that process.“ Fields said.

She added that she feels strongly that children of all ages need more wide-open space to imagine, play, experiment, create and explore rather than metrics and pressure to achieve.

Fields will succeed former executive director, Cindy Moser, whose devotion and dedication to the center, its mission and the community brought the organization to an increased level of strength & stability.

“Lori’s deep commitment to the emotional well-being of the children in our community and her unique background as a clinician, coach and entrepreneur make her a great fit for Trackside,” said Forrest Close, president of Trackside’s Board of Directors a.

Fields moved to Wilton from New York City in 2016 with her husband and three young children, and she has since forged deep connections in the community. She honed her clinical skills as a social worker in a psychiatric emergency room of a city hospital in the Bronx. Since then, she founded and operates a professional coaching company, helping clients reach new levels of professional and personal satisfaction and success.

Fields will oversee the Trackside programming team led by Tracey Dean and Dr. John Priest. She has served on the Trackside Board for three years, including as secretary and vice president, and has led many fundraising and programming initiatives.

In addition to the mission of Trackside, Fields has been a supporter of Woodcock Nature Center, Ambler Farm, Wilton Youth Council, Wilton Go Green and the performing arts in Wilton.

Trackside’s mission is to promote healthy age-appropriate development for teens and pre-teens in Wilton. This is achieved by providing an environment designed to develop positive social skills and enhance self-esteem — all of which are related to reduced risk-taking behavior, academic success, and healthy interpersonal relationships. To learn more, visit the Trackside website.