Wilton Library is hiring! There are two job listings posted on GOOD Morning Wilton‘s Classified Listings — one for a part-time technology assistant to join the library’s Network Services team, and another for an assistant to work with the executive director and development manager.

Part-Time Technology Assistant job description: Wilton Library seeks a Part-Time Technology Assistant to join our enterprising Network Services team. Job responsibilities include audio/visual equipment setup for meetings, programs, and rentals, performing helpdesk functions for staff and patrons, and support for library hardware/software. Performs other duties as assigned under the direction of the Technology Manager.

Administrative and Development Assistant job description: Wilton Library seeks a dedicated assistant to be part of a dynamic administrative team. Reporting to the Executive Director, the Administrative and Development Assistant will perform a variety of administrative tasks including communications with the Board of Trustees, communications with Wilton Town Hall, and providing administrative support for art exhibits and the summer concert series. The Administrative and Development Assistant will also support the Development Manager by maintaining and utilizing the donor management database, generating routine communications with the Friends and supporters of Wilton Library, and assisting with fund-raising activities.

More details on responsibilities, qualifications, salary, hours and how to apply can be found on the GMW‘s Job Listings page.