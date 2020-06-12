Traffic, Detours, Safety–and a Surprise–for Wilton Graduation

School and Police officials have finalized plans for this year’s Wilton High School graduation, set to begin at 1 p.m. this Saturday, June 13. This year, because of COVID-related concerns, the event has been changed from the traditional stadium event to a car procession that will wind through town on Saturday afternoon. Each graduate and his/her family will have to keep socially distant in their own car and form a car caravan through town, past three schools the students attended during their academic careers in Wilton.

Details have been communicated to families of the graduating seniors, but Lt. David Hartman, who oversees traffic safety for the Wilton Police Department, wanted to make sure all Wilton residents were aware of how this year’s graduation plans will impact the roads on Saturday.

The route will take graduates from Allen’s Meadow, heading southbound on Rte. 7/Danbury Rd., and turning right on Ridgefield Rd./Rte. 33. They’ll continue up Ridgefield Rd. until they turn right onto Middlebrook Farm Rd. and right again on School Rd. They’ll make their way down the hill, past Middlebrook and Cider Mill Schools, and then turn left onto Kristine Lilly Way. There, the graduates will head straight to the high school, where administrators will present graduates with their diplomas outside the school.

With 300-325 cars in the procession, Hartman estimates it will take approximately 25-30 minutes for all the graduates to travel from Allen’s Meadow to Ridgefield Rd., until Rte. 7/Danbury Rd. can be completely opened to other traffic.

He hopes the entire graduation will last for about two hours. “I spoke to Principal Bob O’Donnell about all this, we don’t want it to take too long to go through the whole thing because people have plans with their families whatever’s going on for their celebration. So, we’ll see how quickly they can do it–it depends on how long it takes to go through the presentation. It’s going to be up to how quickly school administrators can usher people through there.”

Some key points Hartman wants the public to know:

Motor Vehicles

The line of cars is intended to flow uninterrupted, and other traffic will be restricted and detoured from much of the path of the procession. Three officers will be part of the procession–one at the beginning, one in the middle, and one at the end. “Depending on how long the caravan takes to proceed, if we need to break the procession and let the traffic go for a little bit, we’re going to split it at that officer in the middle,” says Hartman. “When they continue again, we’ll have an officer leading the next group and they won’t be wandering aimlessly.”

On Rte. 7/Danbury Rd., between Allen’s Meadow and Ridgefield Rd., the right-hand, southbound lane will be restricted to only cars in the graduation procession. Other traffic heading south on Rte. 7 can continue in the left-hand, southbound lane.

During the procession, other cars will not be permitted to turn left onto Ridgefield Rd. from Northbound Danbury Rd. Nor will other cars be able to come out of side streets on any part of the route to break into the procession.

CERT volunteers will be deployed along the route in addition to police officers. If any gap is created by police, CERT or officers will direct other traffic.

Only cars in the procession will be able to access Ridgefield Rd. northbound during the procession; all other traffic will be restricted from Ridgefield Rd. until the procession ends.

Participants

For graduates and families in the cars, Hartman asks that people prioritize safety. Drivers and passengers are requested to stay in their cars during the procession. “We really don’t want people on the sidewalks or getting out of cars into the road, even if the cars are stopped. I don’t want a situation where somebody gets hit or hurt. We don’t want to take away from the special event,” Hartman says.

Officials are hoping for the best and that the procession will proceed in as timely a way as possible. However, Hartman recommends that participants consider bringing something to snack on and drink to stay hydrated. “You might be in the line of cars for two hours [or more],” he estimates.

Portable restrooms will be available on Kristine Lilly Way for participants if anyone needs to get out to use a bathroom. But unless someone is using the portable restroom, participants are asked to stay in their cars.

Police officers and CERT volunteers will be directing participants as they turn from School Rd. onto Kristine Lilly Way into both lanes to form two lines. “There will be two lanes crossing over into the high school. The left lane will stop at a station at the front door of WHS, and the right lane and will be directed to the second station further down towards the Field House.

SURPRISE: With the recent announcement by Gov. Ned Lamont relaxing restrictions on graduation ceremonies, school officials have changed plans to allow students to exit their vehicles to receive diplomas. Graduates will walk across one of two stages set up. One will be set up at the front entrance of WHS, for graduates in the left lane, and the other will be set up by the Clune Center for cars in the right lane. Hartman says cars will pull up six at a time, and students will be able to get out of the cars and line up–continuing to socially distance–to cross the stage where they will receive the diploma and be photographed.

Spectators