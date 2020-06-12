COVID-19 Update June 11–Wilton Cases, Deaths and Nursing Home Stats

By the Numbers (June 11)
The CT Data Center reported the following for Wilton as of June 10:
- Total Wilton cases: 205 (-1 since June 9)
- Confirmed: 178
- Probable: 27
- Total Wilton tests:
- Residents tested: 1,008 (+16 since June 9)
- Tests performed: 1,268 (+20 since June 9)
- Negative test results: 1042 (+21 since June 9)
- Positive test results: 226 (-1 since June 9)
- Total Wilton deaths: 41 (+1 since June 9)
- Laboratory-confirmed: 20
- Probable deaths: 21
CT DPH reported the following for Fairfield County as of June 9:
- Total Fairfield County Cases: 16,155 (+21 since June 9)
- Confirmed: 15,537
- Probable: 618
- Total Fairfield County Deaths: 1,333 (+12 since June 9)
- Confirmed: 1,039
- Probable: 294
- Total Current Fairfield County Hospitalized patients: 89 (-3 since June 9)
CT DPH reported the following for statewide as of June 9:
- Total CT cases: 44,461 (+114 since June 9)
- Confirmed: 42,557
- Probable: 1,904
- Total CT deaths: 4,146 (+26 since June 9)
- Confirmed: 3,308
- Probable: 838
- Total Current State hospitalized patients: 246 (-24 since June 9)
- Total tests performed in CT: 320,044 (+5,030)
Updated data on the impact of COVID-19 on nursing homes and assisted living facilities
The state provided data regarding nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Connecticut that have reported positive cases of COVID-19 among their residents. The data is presented as it was reported to the state by each of the nursing homes and assisted living facilities. This data is updated on a weekly basis.
- Wilton Meadows Health Care Center
- Number of licensed beds: 148
- Cumulative Number of residents with lab-confirmed COVID-19: 27
- Lab-confirmed deaths related to COVID-19: 8
- Probable deaths related to COVID-19: 18
- Sunrise of Wilton
- Number of licensed beds: 90
- Cumulative Number of residents with lab-confirmed COVID-19: 1
- Lab-confirmed deaths related to COVID-19: 1
- Probable deaths related to COVID-19: 0
- The Greens at Cannondale
- Number of licensed beds: 107
- Cumulative Number of residents with lab-confirmed COVID-19: 17
- Lab-confirmed deaths related to COVID-19: 7
- Probable deaths related to COVID-19: 2
It is important to note that these newly reported updates include data that occurred over the last several days to a week. All data in this report are preliminary, and data for previous dates will be updated as new reports are received and data errors are corrected.
Visit the state’s coronavirus webpage for several additional charts and tables containing more data groups, including a town-by-town breakdown of positive cases in each municipality and a breakdown of cases and deaths among age groups.