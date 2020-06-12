COVID-19 Update June 11–Wilton Cases, Deaths and Nursing Home Stats

By the Numbers (June 11)

The CT Data Center reported the following for Wilton as of June 10:

Total Wilton cases: 205 (-1 since June 9) Confirmed: 178 Probable: 27

Total Wilton tests: Residents tested: 1,008 (+16 since June 9) Tests performed: 1,268 (+20 since June 9) Negative test results: 1042 (+21 since June 9) Positive test results: 226 (-1 since June 9)

Total Wilton deaths: 41 (+1 since June 9) Laboratory-confirmed: 20 Probable deaths: 21



CT DPH reported the following for Fairfield County as of June 9:

Total Fairfield County Cases: 16,155 (+21 since June 9) Confirmed: 15,537 Probable: 618

Total Fairfield County Deaths: 1,333 (+12 since June 9) Confirmed: 1,039 Probable: 294

Total Current Fairfield County Hospitalized patients: 89 (-3 since June 9)

CT DPH reported the following for statewide as of June 9:

Total CT cases: 44,461 (+114 since June 9) Confirmed: 42,557 Probable: 1,904

Total CT deaths: 4,146 (+26 since June 9) Confirmed: 3,308 Probable: 838

Total Current State hospitalized patients: 246 (-24 since June 9)

Total tests performed in CT: 320,044 (+5,030)

Updated data on the impact of COVID-19 on nursing homes and assisted living facilities

The state provided data regarding nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Connecticut that have reported positive cases of COVID-19 among their residents. The data is presented as it was reported to the state by each of the nursing homes and assisted living facilities. This data is updated on a weekly basis.

Wilton Meadows Health Care Center Number of licensed beds: 148 Cumulative Number of residents with lab-confirmed COVID-19: 27 Lab-confirmed deaths related to COVID-19: 8 Probable deaths related to COVID-19: 18

Sunrise of Wilton Number of licensed beds: 90 Cumulative Number of residents with lab-confirmed COVID-19: 1 Lab-confirmed deaths related to COVID-19: 1 Probable deaths related to COVID-19: 0

The Greens at Cannondale Number of licensed beds: 107 Cumulative Number of residents with lab-confirmed COVID-19: 17 Lab-confirmed deaths related to COVID-19: 7 Probable deaths related to COVID-19: 2



It is important to note that these newly reported updates include data that occurred over the last several days to a week. All data in this report are preliminary, and data for previous dates will be updated as new reports are received and data errors are corrected.