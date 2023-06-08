The following was compiled from a press release from the Town of Wilton.

Despite the implementation of numerous initiatives by Wilton officials to mitigate rising costs, operational losses for the town’s Transfer Station have continued to grow. As a result, the Board of Selectmen voted to begin implementing a permit fee for residents to use the Transfer Station effective July 1, 2023.

As of that date, Wilton residents will be required to have a newly purchased vehicle permit sticker to use the Wilton Transfer Station for any purpose, including recycling.

FY2024 vehicle permit sticker fees are as follows:

$40 for first vehicle for residents age 64 and younger

$20 for second vehicle

$20 for any vehicle for residents age 65 years and up

The town has set a maximum of two stickers per household. New permit stickers will be required for each fiscal year (July 1-June 30).

Vehicle permit stickers may be purchased online through the Town of Wilton website, in person at the Wilton Town Clerk’s office, or by mail. Residents should complete the Transfer Station Vehicle Permit Application available on the Town of Wilton website.

If purchasing in person, bring the completed application, the vehicle registration(s), and a check payable to the Town of Wilton to the Town Clerk’s office.

If ordering online, email the completed application and the vehicle registration to the town clerk.

If ordering by mail, send the completed application with a copy of the vehicle(s) registration, a self-addressed stamped envelope, and a check made payable to the Town of Wilton.

The Wilton Town Clerk is located at Wilton Town Hall (238 Danbury Rd.).Office hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Vehicle permit stickers will not be available for purchase at the Wilton Transfer Station.

The Wilton Transfer Station accepts solid waste, bulky waste, and recyclables that originate in the Town of Wilton. A vehicle permit sticker and tickets are required for any residential vehicle delivering waste to the Transfer Station. Transfer Station hours are Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. For more information about the Transfer Station, contact the Department of Public Works at 203.563.0152 or visit the Transfer Station webpage on the Town of Wilton website.

For more information on how to purchase vehicle permit stickers, contact the Wilton Town Clerk via email or by calling 203.563.0106.