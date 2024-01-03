Wilton residents can help make the Norwalk River a healthier home for trout, turtles, herons and other aquatic animals by donating their Christmas trees to the annual “Trees for Trout” collection of the Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited.

Trees can be dropped off at Merwin Meadows Park (52 Lovers Ln.) in Wilton from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, and Saturday, Jan. 13. A $10 donation is suggested to help cover the cost of materials for summer habitat projects.

Each tree will join hundreds of others to help stabilize streambanks, reduce erosion and create a refuge habitat for wildlife. Each summer, volunteers with the Mianus Chapter anchor these pine trees in the river, creating a structure called a “conifer revetment” that helps trap silt in the river, rebuilds eroded banks and develops a narrower, deeper and cooler river that is better for the fish and wildlife living along the river.

Learn more on the Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited website.

Founded in 1973, the Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited is a grassroots conservation nonprofit with over 5,000 members and supporters in Greenwich, Stamford, Darien, New Canaan, Norwalk, Wilton and Ridgefield. The chapter works to protect and restore local river resources through active restoration projects, education initiatives and public advocacy.