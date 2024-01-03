For the end-of-year, quarterly Kiwanis Club‘s “Feed Wilton” food drive, members greeted customers at the Village Market and Stop & Shop to collect donations serving the food insecure through the Wilton Food Pantry. Despite the cold, rainy December weekend, Kiwanis volunteers collected more than $12,643 in cash and gift cards. In 2023, Kiwanis food drive donations total more than $40,000.

In a note thanking Kiwanis for their efforts, Wilton Coordinator of Senior Services and Family Programs Lauren Hughes called the amount collected “an extraordinary accomplishment.” Hughes summed up the impact of the generosity of Wilton shoppers and the “tireless efforts” of Kiwanis by saying the effort “will definitely help to make this holiday season a bountiful one.”

A total of 21 Kiwanians and relatives volunteered to help, with many serving multiple greeting shifts, including Tom Connors, Ross Tartell, Phil Vrankovich, Mike Safko, Ray Moskow, Jerry Sprole, Colin Christ, Suzanne Verrilli, Day Shields, Alex Lee, Jack McFadden, Barli Nugent, Dave Gortz, Ken Ogasawara, Jeff Turner, Bill Mathews, Mike Whitted, Joe Fiteni, Mary Anne Franco, Bill Brennan, Kevin Craw and Moira Craw.

Residents who couldn’t contribute during the food drive but still want to make donations to the Wilton Food Pantry can do so via the @Kiwanis Venmo account. Additionally, donations of dry goods are accepted at the Stop & Shop drop box inside the store’s northern entrance. The food pantry cannot accept expired goods, so donors are asked to check expiration dates before dropping off any food.

To learn more and join Wilton Kiwanis, visit the Wilton Kiwanis Club website.