The Wilton Playshop along with Norwalk’s Music Theater of CT and Ridgefield’s ACT of CT have announced the 3rd Culture Crawl event schedule. Culture Crawl is a partnership across Fairfield County towns to bring audiences back to the theater and support businesses in each location.

In addition to the price of the ticket, each theater receives a donation to continue to support regional theater and the arts. Crawlers at last year’s event shared that their favorite elements of the Crawl included experiencing new theater, mingling at pre-show receptions with other Crawlers, and receiving SWAG bags packed with fun gifts from local area merchants.

Organizers encourage residents to organize friends and make plans to head back to live theater. The 2024 spring season will offer a three-theater crawl spanning Norwalk, Wilton, and Ridgefield.

Wilton Playshop

It’s Only A Play

Friday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m.

Reception at 7:15 p.m.

Music Theater of CT

The Legend of Georgia McBride

Friday, March 1 at 8 p.m.

Reception at 7:15 p.m.

ACT of CT Ridgefield

Million Dollar Quartet

Thursday, March 14 at 7 p.m.

Reception at 6:15 p.m.

Each package includes a ticket to the show listed on the above dates and times. Also included is a welcome reception with refreshments before the show and a SWAG bag filled with gifts and coupons from local town merchants. Local restaurants will also offer discounts to encourage attendees to sample some of the dining options offered in each town.

A limited number of tickets are on sale on the Culture Crawl website. Tickets are offered at $115 per ticket and include all three shows in addition to the SWAG Bag (last year’s bag was valued at over $500 each) and a pre-show reception at each show.

Sponsorships are also available and are offered at no cost to any business or service provider located in Norwalk, Wilton, Ridgefield or the immediate surrounding area. Email Culture Crawl organizers for information on sponsorships.

Music Theatre of Connecticut in Norwalk was established as a haven for musical theater enthusiasts and performers, and showcases top-notch musical productions in a charming setting.

Founded in 1937, the Wilton Playshop had the vision of importing New York talent for its alfresco Greek-style theater.

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut in Ridgefield presents limited engagement runs of well-known musicals, as well as world-premiere productions by the next generation of writers and composers. In addition to fully produced mainstage productions, ACT of CT’s programming also includes a New Works Series, a Broadway Unplugged Series, and an extensive theater education program.