Members of the Socks for Soldiers Club at Wilton High School are beginning their Valentine’s Day Collection Drive of new white socks that will be donated to soldiers and veterans. For this drive, the students are encouraging donors to include a letter of appreciation for veterans and active duty service personnel. Drop-off baskets are outside Mr. Dann Pompa’s office in the school counseling wing as well as in the WHS main lobby.

See more related GMW stories...