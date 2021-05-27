True Warrior Challenger Baseball Team Steps Up To Bat After COVID Hiatus

After taking a COVID-19 break like so many other sports, the True Warriors baseball team took the field again this spring. The team welcomed the Ridgefield Challengers to join for some friendly crosstown play for the last five Saturdays at the YMCA Majors field. Under the helm of new manager, Mikey Byrnes, and his assistant manager Aaron Schwartz, this amazing group of buddies was organized each week and paired up with their athletes.

Friendships were quickly made as the buddies learned the strengths of their players. Everyone marveled at Jack McKelvey‘s batting strength, while Patch Angerame made plays at every base. Liam Collins was always ready to take the field. Alex Metropoulos displayed quiet strength while at bat. Gianna Bocuzzo entertained the fans giving high fives while rounding the base path.

The True Warriors also welcomed two new players to the team this year, William Andersen and Aaryav Mehta. They were great additions to the team, showing off their glowing smiles and their new red bats.

The True Warriors would also like to send out a huge thank you to the Wilton Little League for providing field time, and to all of the buddies who arrived each week eager to work with the players.

The Little League Challenger Division was founded in 1989 as the Little League’s adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges. Anyone with physical or intellectual disabilities may participate. The Little League Challenger Division welcomes players ages 5-18, and up to age 22 if still enrolled in school. Register for the team at the Wilton Little League website.